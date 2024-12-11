When is ‘Wicked’ leaving theaters?

Who would’ve thought all it would take to get us to drive all the way to the nearest theater was Ariana Grande decked out in obnoxiously pink attire in Wicked? Not us, but it turns out that anything with the multi-talented superstar’s name in the credits is a guaranteed success.

As much as we’d all love for the film to stay in theaters forever — sadly, that’s just not possible. Which is downright “scandalacious,” if we do say so ourselves. After all, everyone deserves a chance to be Galindafied on the big screen at least once in their lives. But alas, Oz must move on, and so must we. So, how long do we have before we have to bid farewell to Wicked part 1 on the silver screen?

Photo via Universal Pictures

There’s no official closing date for Wicked in theaters just yet. The movie only premiered on November 22, 2024, and its opening weekend shattered records, topping the box office with a staggering $164 million in ticket sales. As the third biggest domestic debut of the year, the film is almost guaranteed to stick around in theaters for a while. From a financial perspective, distributors tend to extend the runs of their best-performing films — and Wicked is clearly one of them.

Most movies have a standard two-week minimum runtime in theaters, with extensions based on box office performance — particularly ticket sales. Since it’s already been two weeks since the musical adaptation hit the big screen, it’s safe to assume Wicked will remain in theaters for at least a few more weeks. So, if you’ve been “horrendibly” busy and haven’t had a chance to watch this masterpiece yet, don’t worry — you still have time.

For those who’ve already experienced it, rest easy because it will be a while before you’ll have to give up your weekly screenings. Yes, you can still head to the theater, cry your eyes out, and relive the unexpectedly tragic meaning of two witches dancing at an illegal bar in Oz. We’ve all been there — no judgement.

If your schedule has been too packed to make it to the theater, you might be crossing your fingers for Wicked to hit streaming platforms soon—or maybe even secretly wishing for the film to leave theaters already. Unfortunately, with its theatrical run likely to be extended due to its massive success, a streaming debut probably won’t happen anytime soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film might not land on streaming platforms until February or March 2025. So, good luck dodging spoilers until then!

On the bright side, you’ve got plenty of time to watch Wicked: Part 1 as many times as your heart desires, and maybe even dive into Gregory Maguire’s novel before Part II arrives. The second installment, expected to explore Elphaba’s impending fate and partially retell The Wizard of Oz, is set to hit theaters in November 2025 — exactly one year after the first film’s debut.

This gives fans more than enough time to memorize every song, familiarize themselves with the book’s storyline, and emotionally prepare for the heartbreak of “For Good.” Well, try to prepare. Let’s be real — nothing can truly get you ready for that.

