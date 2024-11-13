Cynthia Erivo’s weight loss, explored

As the rollout for the widely anticipated Wicked movie continues, fans are noticing Cynthia Erivo looking noticeably thinner.

Earlier in November, Cynthia and her co-star, Ariana Grande, appeared at a photo-call in Sydney for the Australian premiere of the movie, where Cynthia’s appearance sparked concern online.

At the event, Ariana, who plays Glinda, was spotted seemingly helping support her, which only fueled the conversation. While it’s normal for actors to have fluctuations in appearance, especially with busy schedules and demanding roles, Cynthia’s noticeably slimmer look has fans concerned.

Did the actress push beyond her limits?

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cynthia opened up about some health challenges during filming. She revealed that she and Ariana both contracted COVID while filming Wicked, which led to production delays. According to Cynthia, both she and Ariana fell ill right before some of the film’s biggest musical numbers. For Cynthia, the timing was especially tricky because she fell ill just before recording “Defying Gravity,” one of Elphaba’s most iconic songs. She shared that the experience felt like the universe telling her to take a breather. Describing it as a cosmic signal, she recalled:“It was literally like, ‘Sit down, Cynthia, not yet.’”

She further explained that she and Ariana were pushing themselves hard to prepare for the roles, which left them exhausted and likely more susceptible to illness. Cynthia confessed that they had worked themselves to the bone. Despite feeling like an inconvenience at first, she eventually appreciated the unplanned pause, recognizing it as a much-needed break to regain strength.

Fans’ concerns about Cynthia’s health are understandable—she’s in a high-profile role with intense demands, and the strain of a big production like Wicked would be a lot for anyone. However, there’s no official confirmation of any major health issue beyond COVID, and Cynthia hasn’t publicly commented on her weight loss or anything beyond what she shared about filming.

The appearance of significant weight loss might simply reflect the toll of a grueling schedule, as filming a blockbuster musical can be physically and emotionally draining. But that’s just mere speculation. Erivo has shown over and over again that she’s serious about working out and eating right. So while she has lost some weight, it seems to be on her own terms.

Actors, especially those in musical films, often put their bodies through intense regimens, which can sometimes lead to noticeable changes in appearance. And while fans may feel protective over a star they admire, it’s worth considering the stress and demands of Cynthia’s role, and the recovery time needed after a COVID-19 infection.

For now, Cynthia’s comments in her New York Times interview suggest that she’s grateful for the chance to recharge and return to her full strength. As for fans, while they continue to express their care and concern, they’re also eagerly awaiting her performance as Elphaba when Wicked hits theaters.

