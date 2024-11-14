Forgot password
Tiffany Trump is seen arriving for the funeral of Amalija Knavs on January 18, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Photo by MEGA/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities

‘Daddy must love her again’: Tiffany Trump’s weight loss, explored

There's only room for one overweight person in the Trump family and his name begins with D.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 07:30 am

Born on Oct. 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tiffany Trump is the fourth and second-youngest child of the United States president-elect, Donald Trump, and his youngest daughter. Tiffany’s mother is her father’s second wife, the actress, television personality, model, singer, and presenter Marla Maples.

Recommended Videos

Tiffany’s career has seen her undertaking some glamorous jobs. She released a 2011 single (“Like a Bird”), worked as an intern for Vogue, and did some fashion modeling (she’s also done less glamorous work, like being a law professor’s research assistant during her time at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.).

She married Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire heir and business executive four years her junior, on Nov.12, 2022. They sealed their vows at Tiffany’s father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

When Tiffany and Boulous wed, it was noticeable that the former had lost significant weight compared to her younger years, and she fit seamlessly into her wedding dress. A couple of years before her weight loss, a Trump family worker had been fired for suggesting that Tiffany’s father didn’t like being in photographs with her because he believed her to be overweight (as per Politico), despite blatantly being out of shape himself. Given what we know about how tactless and insensitive Donald Trump can be, that rumor could, sadly, easily be true and may have contributed to Tiffany’s efforts.

As much as it’s difficult to praise a member of the Trump family, Tiffany did tremendously well in getting into shape and looked lovely on her wedding day. So, do we know how she shed her excess weight?

How did Tiffany Trump lose weight for her wedding?

There isn’t much online explaining or even referencing how Tiffany Trump lost weight, but, like most people wishing to do so, it’s assumed she combined exercise with a balanced diet (presumably, she didn’t get addicted to junk food like her father) to achieve her wedding day figure.

Tiffany’s social media posts occasionally show her exercising. For example, she’s been seen wearing boxing gloves and throwing punches at a punchbag, a great way to burn calories. If that’s something she’s been doing regularly in recent years, it would go a long way towards explaining how she’s now in such great shape.

Several people noted her weight loss when photos of her wedding emerged online, with some comments complimenting her new look and others sarcastically noting that her father would be pleased she was no longer “overweight.”

Anyone wanting to lose weight like Tiffany should follow the advice of Medical News Today. They suggest plenty of exercise, intermittent fasting, eating food low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fiber, avoiding sugars, and getting plenty of sleep.

Losing weight can have many health benefits, such as boosting energy levels, increasing strength and resilience, decreasing the likelihood of developing illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and asthma, improving digestive performance, improving brain and other organ function, and improving blood flow. We wish anyone embarking on their weight loss journey well.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).