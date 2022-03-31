While a plethora of Hollywood celebrities offer their take on the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation that occurred during the 2022 Oscars, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has openly admitted that he is “dramatically bored” of hearing people voice their opinions on Smith assaulting Rock.

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard asked The Lost City actor about the encounter, and he immediately insisted that he’s already exhausted by the reactions of celebrities speaking about the entire situation. Additionally, he refused to fall in line with everyone else and declined to offer his own opinion.

I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.

The aforementioned altercation happened when comedian Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith (who has been largely open about her struggles with alopecia.) In retaliation, Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Rock across the face on live television before returning to his seat and shouting several expletives at Rock.

After @FilmUpdates posted Radcliffe’s comments in a Twitter post, many folks are now praising him for his individual reaction of not feeding into the drama of it all and choosing to keep his opinion to himself.

Ironically the only celeb opinion that got it right https://t.co/kwViLviLzN — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) March 31, 2022

He’s the best. Good on Dan Rad lol https://t.co/0gi4apcxvP — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) March 31, 2022

It appears as though Radcliffe would rather sit back, dish about his blossoming friendship with Sandra Bullock, and soak up the box-office success of The Lost City, which is currently showing in theaters now.