Sandra Bullock says she’ll make ‘Speed 3’ if Daniel Radcliffe directs

It’s become something of a tradition for rumors of Speed 3 to pop up every now and again, but even though long-delayed sequels are all the rage in Hollywood these days, there’s never been much truth or weight to the speculation.

Director Jan de Bont did voice his belief as recently as November 2020 that it could still happen, while Keanu Reeves gave the standard “never say never” response last year, for the sole reason he was promoting The Matrix Resurrections at the time, the fourth installment of a franchise that initially ended with his character being killed off.

However, not only has Sandra Bullock adhered to a strict “no sequel” rule for the last two decades, but the actress has been voicing her regrets over the dismal sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control on the press trail for The Lost City, so we can probably write a third entry in the series off for good.

During an interview with Fox 5 New York to hype the incoming romantic adventure, though, Bullock did joke that the only way she’d return for Speed 3 was if her co-star Daniel Radcliffe was directing. In response, the Harry Potter alum warned his Oscar-winning co-star “not to threaten him with a good time”.

If that wasn’t enough, Bullock then went one step further and suggested a title, and it’s about as ridiculous as you’d expect. It might be a pipe dream, but it would be safe to say audiences would turn up in their droves for Radcliffe making his directorial debut on action-packed blockbuster Speed 3: Horsepower, with Annie Porter back for another high-octane adventure.