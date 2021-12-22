Keanu Reeves addresses a potential return for ‘Speed 3’

Keanu Reeves has ties to large number of franchises, regardless of whether he’s stuck around for every installment or not.

It took 31 years but Bill & Ted finally became a trilogy, while his fourth outing as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and HBO Max today, with John Wick: Chapter 4 arriving next May. He also lent his vocal talents to Toy Story 4, made a cameo in SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, and has even seen infamous dud 47 Ronin get a sequel without his involvement.

However, one role he hasn’t shown much interest in reprising is that of Speed‘s Jack Traven. Reeves famously turned down a dump truck full of cash to return for the sequel, which turned out to be a very wise decision when it wound up as a massive bomb and critical dud. That being said, he did joke around with the possibility when asked in an interview with Extra.

“I can’t say never, because I’m standing here for Matrix Resurrections and at the end of the trilogy I did die, so you can’t say never.”

Director Jan de Bont teased fairly recently that Speed 3 could still happen, but we’re not holding out much hope for it actually coming to fruition. Reeves and co-star Sandra Bullock are both 57 years old and incredibly wealthy, so there isn’t really an incentive for either of them to return.