Daniel Radcliffe is officially a dad now as he welcomes first child with partner Erin Darke

Are you ready to feel really old? Well, Daniel Radcliffe is now a dad. The Harry Potter and Weird actor has welcomed his first child with American actress Erin Darke, with whom he’s been in a relationship for over a decade.

Daily Mail broke the exclusive after capturing the family of three taking a stroll around New York on Monday. The dad was in charge of the pram, while the mom followed close by. Radcliffe and Darke first announced the pregnancy back in March. Neither the name nor the sex of the baby is known as of now. The 33-year-old actor has mentioned wanting to shield his child from the public eye, telling People last year that he “wouldn’t want fame for [his] kid.”

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, and have been together ever since. They reunited on-screen in 2016’s Don’t Think Twice and the TBS comedy series led by Radcliffe, Miracle Workers. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” Radcliffe told People in 2020 about the couple’s experience falling in love on set. At the time, he also mused about the moment when they will tell their children about the film “because of what our characters do with each other,” likely referring to their sex scene. It looks like that awkward day has never been closer.

The timing for the baby’s arrival could not have been more perfect, seeing as Radcliffe just wrapped up the off-Broadway run of the revival of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along in January, which is set to be moving to Broadway in September.