Who is Daniel Radcliffe’s soon-to-be baby mama Erin Darke?

Daniel Radcliffe became the teen dream as his role as the nerdy but brave boy wizard Harry Potter rocketed him to fame. Throngs of screaming fans chased after this teenage heartthrob, yet Radcliffe’s love life stayed surprisingly under the radar. Now he is all grown up, and we are finally getting some answers about his off-screen romances. This week, Daniel Radcliffe announced he was off the market in a big way, as he and his girlfriend Erin Darke were expecting their first child. Yet one lingering question remains — who in the world is Erin Darke? If you are like us and completely missed the boat on this one, we are here to help shed a little light on the mystery. Here is everything we know about Daniel Radcliffe’s soon-to-be baby mama Erin Darke.

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, shocked and delighted fans this week by announcing he and his girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, were expecting their first baby together. Daniel Radcliffe’s rep casually confirmed the pregnancy to People and let the news trickle out from there. The announcement is very true to form for the couple as although their relationship is a red-carpet romance, they keep the intimate details of it very private. So private, in fact, that we had to go digging for the inside scoop of who exactly Erin Darke is and what the couple’s relationship timeline looks like.

Erin Darke is an American actress, best known for her work in the hit shows Good Girls Revolt and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and films such as Love and Mercy and Still Alice. She grew up in Flint, Michigan, and attended the University of Michigan-Flint at just 16 years of age, where she graduated in 2005 with a BA in theater performance. After graduation, she moved to New York City where she began working as a casting agent while also pursuing her own acting career. Before long, she scored a big role in Kill Your Darlings, and the rest, as they say, is Hollywood history.

The couple’s star-studded romance began as many Hollywood love stories do — on a set. Radcliffe met Darke on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings as the two played opposite each other as romantic love interests. The former boy wizard told Parade that the two just “got on immediately.” He went on to explain it was very easy to talk to her and they had an “instant connection.” The two have been together ever since, which is nearly a decade at this point. The couple describes their relationship as “nerdy.” Radcliffe even calls Darke his best friend. Aww.

The couple is rumored to be living together in New York City, but no plans for an engagement or wedding have been announced. Radcliffe is known to be very tight-lipped about his private life — it took him over a year to announce he and Darke were even seeing each other. When asked about his relationship on his 2013 appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he admitted to being in a relationship but would not reveal the identity of his secret lover. Turns out it was Erin all along! So it wouldn’t surprise us if the two popped up with a weekend elopement announcement any day now. For two people who have spent so much time in the spotlight, they certainly keep their private lives far from the public eye.

No additional details about the baby have been announced such as gender, due date, or name, but with these two tight-lipped celebs, we are willing to bet those will not exactly be forthcoming, either. While the two may not have given the world a lot of details, one thing is for sure: the two appear very excited about their upcoming bundle of joy.