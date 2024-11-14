Forgot password
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Deborra-Lee Furness confirms that Hugh Jackman dumped her for a Broadway starlet and she is ready for her ‘glow up,’ henny

The Aussie producer is no longer hiding her disappointment.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 11:50 pm

Deborra-Lee Furness is done playing coy about what led to the breakdown of her marriage to Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

For months, there has been speculation about the Deadpool & Wolverine actor secretly romancing a Broadway starlet he met while working on a musical he did last year. While we now know who that starlet is, there was never any official confirmation that the two went behind Furness’ back to engage in a tryst. 

Up until recently, Furness never reacted to the reports floating around about her ex-husband’s relationship with Broadway star and actress, Sutton Foster. So, when she liked a comment made by her friend about the allegedly messy situation she had to deal with pre-split, it meant something was really up, and that it might just have destroyed her marriage. 

Last week, the Aussie producer’s friend, British actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, left a comment on an Instagram video by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, discussing the rumor that Jackman cheated on his wife with Foster while co-starring on the Broadway musical The Music Man.

“Besties, do you all remember when I said this man was up to no good [and] he blindsided his wife, and he’s running off with a mistress?,” Lustig says in the video, before giving a rundown of what happened between Jackman and Furness, who allegedly gave up her “whole life and career” for the actor. 

According to Lustig, Furness started to worry when Jackman was cast in the Broadway musical, which ran from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2023. Purportedly, the X-Men actor became “obsessed” with Foster, who, by the way, was also married at the time they did the show together. It all sounds even messier than any of those gory scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine, but perhaps the only gore here is the bad blood between the two former spouses.

When Jackman officially announced his divorce from Furness, he allegedly sought help from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who had experience dealing with a similar situation. Lustig claims that after receiving advice on how to deal with the imminent PR crisis, Jackman and Foster appeared ready to soft-launch their romance and make it seem like the “Disney [love] story of the ages.”

In response to Lustig’s story time, de Cadenet commented, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!” According to Page Six, this led to Furness liking the same post using her private Instagram account. 

Reps for Furness, Jackman, and Foster did not react when asked for comment by the media outlet. Meanwhile, sources quickly jumped on the opportunity to spill the tea about Jackman and Foster’s romance, with one of them telling Us Weekly this week that the couple’s colleagues knew what was happening behind the scenes during the Broadway show’s run. 

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now.”

Furness and Jackman officially put an end to their marriage in September of last year, after being husband and wife for 27 years. On the other hand, Foster officially filed for divorce from Ted Griffin, her husband of 10 years, last month. 

Author
