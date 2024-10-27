Sutton Foster officially ditches husband of 10 years for Hollywood actor, wants new romance off radar

Just this Wednesday, Page Six exclusively broke the news that the Younger actress, 49, has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, 53.

The two had a good run as husband and wife for about a decade. They even adopted a child named Emily in 2017, two years after saying yes to each other in a private wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in Oct. 2014. So, the cat’s finally out of the bag, or was it even inside in the first place?

Following months of speculation, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman‘s rumored romantic relationship is finally confirmed, or at least that is what sources are saying now after both celebs ditched their former spouses, whom they were married to for a significant number of years.

Jackman, 56, went through a similar situation with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 68. The X-Men actor also put an end to his long-term marriage by filing for divorce from the actress-producer in Sept. 2023. This one, on the other hand, had to be more agonizing as the couple opted to throw away 27 years and end a union that birthed two children, Oscar and Ava, who are, by the way, already adults. Not sure if the exes waited this out.

Based on the timeline, Foster and Jackman could have already been having issues with their former spouses while working together on the Broadway musical The Music Man, which ran from Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2023. For months, multiple sources have been claiming that there’s a budding romance between the co-stars, and now it’s easy to put two and two together.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” one insider previously told Page Six around the time rumors swirled that Sutton’s marriage with her screenwriter husband was on the rocks. This week, we got the somewhat overdue confirmation. In Touch first reported that Jackman was catching feelings for Foster last December. Ten months later, sources are now certain that the two are together. However, the Anything Goes: The Musical star appears adamant about keeping what she has with The Greatest Showman actor hush-hush.

“They spend all of their free time together. They are a regular couple, they are just in private,” a source said of the couple’s setup just a day after Foster filed for divorce. The source also noted that for them to remain off the radar, “They sneak around.”

Specific deets about how and when the two started having feelings for each other are still unavailable. But it’s no secret how much admiration Sutton had developed for Hugh when they worked together on Broadway. In June 2022, she shared with Vogue how impressed she was with the actor after getting to know him personally.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him.”

Interestingly, in the same interview, she disclosed that she met his family and vice-versa and that they had even spent Memorial Day together — making their present situation all the more awkward. Thus, it’s quite understandable for the pair to keep their romance away from the public eye. But for everyone’s sake, let’s act surprised when they hard launch their relationship by walking the red carpet together sometime soon, perhaps?

