Sutton Foster’s own comments about relationship with Hugh Jackman as she breaks silence on Instagram

The musical theater fandom has been in a frenzy since the latest gossip dropped about ex-The Music Man co-stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster‘s alleged affair.

The rumors began spreading when In Touch Weekly published quotes from an “insider” who claimed that Jackman’s courtship was Broadway’s worst-kept secret. Apparently, this source says, Jackman has been interested in Foster since preparations for the musical began all the way back in 2020, and that she was “moved” when he treated her like the star of the show and insisted they get “equal billing.”

HUGH JACKMAN AND SUTTON FOSTER WERE LIKELY HAVING AN AFFAIR ON THE MUSIC MAN AND ARE NOW DATING AND HE WAS MARRIED AND SHES MARRIED???? — cat 💜 (@biggerwholesky) December 13, 2023 I don’t know how I’m supposed to work after hearing this news about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster — mary (@elaine_stritch) December 13, 2023

Mind you, Jackman had yet to separate from wife Deborra-Lee Furness at that point, and Foster was and is married to screenwriter Ted Griffin. If the rumors hold any truth at all, then the Greatest Showman actor’s separation from his wife of 27 years at the beginning of the year will certainly gain new contours.

Spending Memorial Day together

What’s more, it seems Jackman and Foster’s respective families also grew close during their Broadway stint and even spent Memorial Day together in 2022, according to an interview the two-time Tony-winning actress did with Vogue at the time. Foster sang her co-star’s praises, saying his stellar reputation as an all-around stand-up guy holds up once you work with him.

“He’s now become one of my best friends,” she told the magazine, revealing they got their respective families (presumably including Furness and Griffin) together for the remembrance holiday. Foster also talked about how the two would break character often on stage, and how those moments blurred the lines between their bond as characters and as friends in real life.

“One of the things that our director [Jerry Zaks] said early on was when you’re watching two characters fall in love, you look for the moments where they make each other smile. So it’s sort of birthed out of that, and it’s a spontaneous moment that’s different every single night. It toes that line of, is it Harold and Marian, or Hugh and Sutton?”

Sutton Foster debunks rumors with sneaky Instagram post

Amidst chatter that she could be involved with Jackman, Sutton Foster took to Instagram to post an adorable family photo featuring her hubby and their six-year-old daughter Emily (to see it, swipe right on the carousel). The three attended the kid-tailored “Lyrics & Lyricists” Sondheim special at 92NY in New York.

As for Jackman, he’s currently busy filming Deadpool 3 across the pond in London, as well as writing a tell-all memoir which, according to US Weekly, will contain “big bombshells” about the Australian actor’s personal life.