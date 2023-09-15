Why are Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness getting a divorce?

It’s a sad fact that marriage and Hollywood mix like oil and water. Every once in a while a powerhouse couple emerges to combat this pessimistic theory, but in the end, they all seem to meet the same fate: divorce.

For 27 years, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness weathered the storm that is marriage, gluing those shattered bits of our hearts into something resembling hope. Known around the boulevard as Hollywood’s heavyweight couple, it truly came to feel as though nothing could tear these two apart; not rumors of Jackman being gay or that their marriage was a smoke screen. At every corner, you could find them proclaiming their undying love for one another, which makes the news of their divorce that much more heartbreaking.

Why have Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness decided to divorce?

On Sept. 15, 2023 — 27 years after they met in 1995 — Jackman and Furness released a joint statement announcing their divorce. Speaking exclusively to People, they expressed gratitude for their marriage but ultimately shared a desire to “pursue our individual growth” separately.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The Wolverine actor and Australian actress share share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. In their joint statement, they expressed love for their family and asked for privacy as they maneuver this next chapter in all of their lives.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

No other reason was given for the split, and as far as anyone knows there isn’t any foul play or malice behind the decision. The statement concluded with a resolute sign-off: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

What has the reaction been to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce?

Screengrab via Twitter/X

Interspersed with periodic sentiments of lust at a now-single Jackman, the overall consensus seems to be of shock. It’s hard to believe in love when at every corner a seemingly happy couple — even the ones with nearly three decades’ worth of love under their belt — call it quits. It’s not a good day to be a hopeless romantic.

Screengrab via Twitter/X

Amid a neverending sea of divorce announcements — Jeannie Mai and Jeezy as well as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner being just two — the news of divorce from Jackman and Furness was not on people’s 2023 bingo card. Or 2024, 2025, or 2026 for that matter.

Screengrab via Twitter/X

Rage is an acceptable emotion given that it’s hard to believe in love after a bombshell like this. From fans who idolized Jackman and Furness’ marriage to seven-degree strangers who share a surprisingly mathematical connection with them, the news has been a tough pill to swallow.

Screengrab via Twitter/X

Indeed, Jackman and Furness’ divorce will go down in the Hollywood history books as one of the greatest split-ups, the likes of which include Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Madonna and Guy Ritchie, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and many, many more.