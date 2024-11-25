Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Left: Denzel Washington attends a SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of "Gladiator II" with host Mike Muse at SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2024 in New York City. Right: Loki is strangled by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM/Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
Celebrities
News

Denzel Washington once cursed out the actor behind Marvel’s greatest villain and it nearly led to fisticuffs

The iconic Marvel villain thought that a full-blown fight was about the break out.
Image of Charlene Badasie
Charlene Badasie
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 01:22 pm

Being an actor may look glamorous, what with all the fancy movie premieres and prestigious award ceremonies. But just like any other job, co-workers don’t always get along, and disagreements can escalate. Animosity on a movie set can sometimes stay with those involved for a long time. Marvel villain Josh Brolin recently recalled almost coming to blows with his American Gangster co-star, Denzel Washington, while filming the 2007 biopic.

Recommended Videos

Brolin recounted the incident during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Denzel and I, by the way, get along very well now,” he said before giving fans a complete play-by-play. “Denzel was a little late to set, and there was a whole thing there. And then he showed me the lines – he didn’t change any of my lines, but he kind of changed the structure of it. He said, ‘I think I’m gonna put this down here, and I’m gonna put that up there.’ But he wouldn’t really look at me.”

“So I was trying to remember the structure, and then we rehearsed,” Brolin continued. “It wasn’t that many lines, mostly mine. And I’m supposed to be super confident. It’s Denzel Washington, man. It’s not easy. You’re just this actor who they’re trying out, seeing if he’s the real thing or not. And I forgot a line. And I put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘What’s the line?’ and he hit my hand off, and he said, ‘Don’t ever f*****g put your hand on me.'”

“And I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I’m gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’ We’re not actors anymore, at least in my mind. In his mind, he was just doing his job,” Brolin added with the benefit of hindsight. These days, the Marvel actor realizes that his high-profile co-star reacted while still in character. “He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas. But I didn’t know. And then we got through that moment. I said, ‘Can I get my line?’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ It’s like he’d said what he needed to say.”

Directed by Ridley Scott from a script by Steven Zaillian, American Gangster is loosely based on the life of La Grange, North Carolina gangster Frank Lucas, who smuggled heroin into the United States in the 1960s and 1970s. He was eventually arrested by Newark Detective Richie Roberts and his specialized task force. Along with Washington and Brolin, the movie also stars Russell Crowe, Ted Levine, John Ortiz, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Lymari Nadal, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Washington can currently be seen in Gladiator II, in which he stars as a former slave named Macrinus who hopes to control Rome. While attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the actor offered some grounded acting advice to TikTok content creator Chewkz. “You can’t learn to be an actor online,” he said. “You got to get on the stage. Find a little theater. Anything, even if you’re just the guy holding his spear in the back of the thing — you got to get on stage. That’s where I started. If you want what I got, do what I did.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Charlene Badasie
Charlene Badasie
Charlene is a multifaceted writer and pop culture enthusiast. Her work has been featured in Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, CBR, Thought Catalog, The South African, and more. Her Bachelor of Commerce Degree gives her a unique insight into the business side of entertainment journalism.
Link to www.charlenebadasie.com