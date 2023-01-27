By now, it’s common knowledge that Netflix hit the proverbial jackpot after the enormous success that Wednesday created. But all of that momentous triumph soon came crashing down after sexual assault allegations were brought forth against star Percy Hynes White. And while these allegations have undoubtedly hindered the spotlight that was once on the cast of Burton’s supernatural series, it turns out that an episode of The Twilight Zone might have ironically predicted this scenario happening in the first place.

The episode in question, titled “Not All Men,” originally aired in May 2019 — long before the allegations against White were brought to light and made public. The irony in this, however, is that the episode specifically focuses on men’s violent behaviors and aggressiveness towards women. And in light of White’s allegations, which involved using abusive terms against multiple women and illegally sharing their nude photos, perhaps this episode somehow foretold White’s actions before they ever even happened.

Image via CBS

To add insult to injury, Cole, White’s character in the aforementioned episode, unfathomably insists: “If only there was a way to figure out which guys were gonna be assholes, you know?” And yet, the entire episode basically pushes the message that this category of men cannot control such behaviors against women — and that even the “good men” have zero power when it comes to the ever-present issue of toxic masculinity and violence towards women.

At the time of this writing, however, these allegations remain as they are, and White has yet to be officially removed from Wednesday, nor has any cast member publicly commented on the matter. Still, there’s no denying that the aforementioned Twilight Zone episode bears a strong resemblance to the events that are currently unfolding in real time.