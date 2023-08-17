Did Britney Spears have a prenup?

With rumors swirling about Britney Spears potentially getting divorced from her current husband, Sam Asghari, the question remains: did the couple get a prenuptial agreement before marriage?

According to rumors, Spears and Asghari have already separated, with Asghari poised to make a divorce filing following a “nuclear argument” involving cheating allegations, according to TMZ. The primary source for this information appears to be a TMZ report, which cited unnamed sources claiming to have direct knowledge of the situation.

Did Spears and Asghari sign a prenup?

When it comes to whether Spears signed a prenup with Asghari when they got married, the answer is yes, if a report by TMZ that cited anonymous sources is to be believed. This is allegedly designed for Spears to preserve her reported $60 million fortune she’d made up until the point of marriage if things do end in a divorce. The report said that the prenup was also supposedly initiated by Spears’ legal team, not Asghari.

Moreover, TMZ’s credibility has been questioned in the past, especially by supporters of Spears, who criticized the outlet’s post-conservatorship documentary, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, as being exploitative and lacking firsthand accounts related to the singer’s rumored erratic behavior, such as the claim that Spears got physical with Asghari, as Insider reported.

However factual or non-fact based the reports flying around about Spears and Asghari’s supposedly fraught relationship are, we can only hope all parties involved can be at peace in their own lives, whether that is moving forward together or separately.