Did Jennifer Love Hewitt have plastic surgery? The new photos, explained

Life as a Hollywood star comes at a big cost — leading a life under extreme scrutiny, where even breathing a syllable is dissected with knives dipped in judgementalism. So, when 90’s star Jennifer Love Hewitt dared to take to Instagram to share her latest look, it was immediately steamrolled with comments on how she has gone under the knife, and how disappointing it is that the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress opted for plastic surgery.

Hewitt took to Instagram to post a video flaunting her latest hairstyle switch, where she ditched her long blonde locks in exchange for a sexy red bob.

While hairstyles tend to drastically change how a person looks, oftentimes rendering them completely unrecognizable at first glance, somehow the Heartbreakers star undergoing a similar transformation — and looking stunning in the process — has convinced many that she has gotten cosmetic procedures done.

It’s sad when beautiful people fuck with their faces. Meg Ryan is one. Jennifer Love Hewitt now? Damn. We need a historical registry for faces. — Nick Serpentine (@ZippityZeus) August 29, 2023

This is not the first time Hewitt has been bombarded with rumors and speculations of undergoing plastic surgery. Over the years, the actress’ appearances have been heavily scrutinized for signs of cosmetic procedures, but Hewitt herself has never accepted or denied the theories about what she may or may not have chosen to do with her face and body.

Though it is the disparaging debate and confident comments — insulting her presumed decision to go under the knife — that put up Jennifer Love Hewitt as a trending topic of raging discussions, more and more broad-minded individuals are cropping up to call out the disappointing reactions her cheerful update in life has triggered.

This stuff about Jennifer Love Hewitt is BS. She had a baby a year ago and likely has been working her ass off to lose the weight. Sorry, people don't like that. Sure, maybe she used a filter on the Pic, just like the rest of you. It doesn't give you the right to talk shit. — Jennifer Ring (@ECUJenn) August 29, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt is trending because she doesn't look the same as she did when she was in her teens, further proof our culture is saturated in an obsessively creepy 'youth' fetish. — Stone  (@StoneBryson) August 29, 2023

At the end of the day, it is not whether Hewitt has ever had any plastic surgery procedure done or not. What really matters — and I can’t stress this enough — no one, please note no one has the right to question, comment, judge, and/or mock if someone did undergo cosmetic surgical procedures. Why? Well, apart from the obvious reason — that no one has the exclusive right to comment on someone’s personal choices — anyone thinking they are advocating for body positivity by being judgemental is doing the exact opposite.

While I strictly abhor Instagram bios flaunting “My life, my rules” as captions, this is one of the rare times flaunting it in bold capital letters would get my vote.