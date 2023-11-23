‘9-1-1’ season 7 release window, cast, plot, and more

Sound the fire alarms as ABC gets ready for the seventh season of the electrifying procedural drama

Despite the surprising cancellation of 9-1-1 by Fox, fans will be happy to know that the show has found a new home on ABC and will live to see its seventh season.

Starring the legendary Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Peter Krause, the show chronicles the lives of America’s toughest and most devoted first responders. Season 7 has been ordered and will be delivered in spring 2024, so here’s everything we know about it, including the premiere date, cast of actors, plot, the new network, and more.

Where can I watch 9-1-1 season 7?

Image source via ABC

The hit series has now moved to ABC, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that both Fox and ABC are owned by The Walt Disney Company. Hulu will almost certainly get the next season as well, as ABC uses the same distribution mechanism for all seasons and episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in early May that this change was first and foremost a financial decision as Fox was paying more than $9 million per episode for the show. This high price tag wasn’t worth it, despite it being the No. 1 broadcast drama in the adults 18-49 demographic. However, Fox has renewed spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star for season 5, for which it only pays between $6 million and $7 million per episode.

When is 9-1-1 season 7 releasing on ABC?

Image source via ABC

9-1-1 season 7 will premiere on March 14, 2024, as was unveiled in ABC’s official 2023-2024 television schedule in May. How many episodes will be in the upcoming season of 9-1-1 is unknown at this time. Due to the strike delays, the next season may be shorter than usual (previous seasons typically featured 18 episodes). The move to ABC in May 2023, right before the SAG-AFTRA strikes, caused further delays to the release schedule.

The cast of 9-1-1 season 7?

Image source via ABC

Angela Bassett will return to the LAPD in the role of Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. Recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the eight-time Emmy winner is the most prominent member of 9-1-1‘s ensemble cast. Peter Krause will be back as Athena’s husband, Fire Department Captain Bobby Nash and Jennifer Love Hewitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer) will also return as Maddie Buckley.

There are some changes, however. John Harlan Kim’s character Albert Han will appear exclusively as a guest star, while Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael Grant will not be returning at all. Aside from these updates, the returning cast members of 9-1-1 for the next season will also include:

Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) as Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley

Aisha Hinds (The Next Three Days) as Henrietta ‘Hen’ Wilson

Kenneth Choi (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Howard ‘Chimney’ Han

Ryan Guzman (Step Up Revolution) as Eddie Diaz

Corinne Massiah (Mistresses) as Abby Clark

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

What’s the plot?

Image source via ABC

As the strikes delayed development and production has not yet begun, few details about the next season have been made public. The season 6 finale dealt with the horrific aftermath of a bridge collapse, though concluded with Athena and Bobby having a well-deserved vacation after saving many lives and emerging unharmed.

Unfortunately, vacations must eventually come to an end, and when season 7 premieres, Athena and Bobby will be back to saving lives and testing their heroism under new death-defying situations.