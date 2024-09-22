Did Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key split up? Why their friendship is now a ‘tragedy,’ explained

Once inseparable collaborators and the creative force behind the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series Key & Peele, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s friendship has taken an unexpected turn in recent years.

Key and Peele first crossed paths at Chicago’s Second City, where they honed their comedic skills together. Their partnership blossomed on Fox’s MADtv, where they began “sharing a mind” in 2004, as Key described in a recent interview with People magazine. This synergy led to the creation of their groundbreaking sketch comedy series Key & Peele, which ran from 2012 to 2015 on Comedy Central and garnered critical acclaim, including two Emmy Awards.

The duo’s chemistry was undeniable. They shared a creative language, going as far as living together to write and discuss comedy for a few months. This intense collaboration allowed them to build a unique comedic architecture that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Despite their past successes and close bond, Key revealed a surprising development in their relationship. “We don’t see each other that often anymore, which is, to me, a tragedy,” he confessed. However, it’s not like something specific happened to push them apart. Key attributed the change to the natural evolution of their careers and personal lives.

Why did Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s friendship cool off?

Following the conclusion of Key & Peele in 2015, both comedians began to explore different artistic avenues. Peele delved into horror, achieving remarkable success as the writer and director of Get Out, Us, and NOPE. Meanwhile, Key focused on more dramatic roles, leveraging his formal acting training.

The geographical distance between them has also contributed to their reduced interaction. Peele settled in Los Angeles with his wife, actress Chelsea Peretti, while Key and his wife, Elle, made New York City their home.

While the duo has collaborated on several projects since Key & Peele, including the 2016 film Keanu and voice work in Toy Story 4, their interactions have become increasingly infrequent. Despite the changes in their relationship, Key maintains a deep respect for Peele and their shared history. He noted that their diverging paths were a natural progression of their creative aspirations. “Our evolution, I think, is tied to both of what our desires are,” Key explained.

While it’s heartbreaking that Key and Peele are not as close as they used to be, their drift happened naturally. So, while it’s okay to feel nostalgic for the duo’s comedic chemistry, fans can rejoice in the fact this is a friendship that found a different rhythm instead of being brutally interrupted by two people wanting different things in life.

