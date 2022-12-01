Did Kanye West really just say ‘I like Hitler’ on Alex Jones’ ‘Infowars?’

Only Ye could make Alex Jones seem sensible.

Today, the rapper appeared on Alex Jones’ show, Infowars, and discussed how he feels about Hitler, to Alex Jones’ astonishment. Those who had no clue who Alex Jones was before this incident will likely walk away (incorrectly) believing the conspiracy theorist to be a reasonable man. However, no one can reason with Ye, whose only recent relation to reason is his continuous attempted obstruction of it.

But did Ye actually say he likes Hitler? Yes, he did, and that’s not the worst of it.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones prompted Ye at one point, partly mocking Ye’s detractors. “You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.” However, Ye ignored Jones’ attempt to let him answer with a simple “yes.” Instead, Ye hesitated, which might lead you to (incorrectly) assume that he thought about his choice of words, before deciding on “I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone.”

Ye then proceeded to talk about Jewish people in a manner suggesting that he doesn’t, in fact, love everyone. He spouted, “Jewish people are not gonna tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.'”

Ye’s antisemitism couldn’t have surprised him, yet Alex Jones seemingly still couldn’t get over Ye’s inability to stop speaking highly of Hitler. Appearing shocked that Ye would say positive things about a man known historically for his hatred, Alex Jones tried to level with Ye, apparently, saying, “I studied a lot of history, plus I have family that were there. I don’t think Hitler was a good guy.”

Ye, however, was not able to agree, even as Jones attempted to throw him a softball question that seemed formulated to be a leap of faith and a way out, “You’re a designer. Can we say that you like the uniforms and that’s about it?”

But Ye struck out, insisting “There are a lot of things I love about Hitler. A LOT of things.” He continued to discuss those things, turning Jones from his usual loud-mouthed fable-spinner and opinion machine into a stunned observer.

And yet it got worse when Ye preached to Alex Jones, saying, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Dr. Rashad Richey may have said it best when, on his show, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, the host stated, “When Alex Jones is trying to tell you that you’re being way too racist for his show — there is a problem.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.