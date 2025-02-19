Did Monica Lewinsky ever get married and what does her life look like today?

For a while Monica Lewinsky’s romantic life was of great interest to the public. An affair involving her and the then-president of the United States, Bill Clinton, sent shockwaves around the country. The repercussions of the scandal led to Clinton being impeached, while Lewinsky’s name became known worldwide, for better or for worse.

While Lewinsky was able to turn the public backlash into profitable ventures, her life was forever changed by the affair, and so she decided to retreat from the public eye for a while, only returning over 15 years later. So what does her life look like today, nearly 30 years on from the scandal?

Is Monica Lewinsky married?

It should come as no surprise to hear that Lewinsky would prefer to keep her romantic life a bit more on the down low. Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2021, the 51 year old stated, “I kinda feel if anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it’s me.” She has a point; her affair with Clinton received a great deal of scrutiny and she even had to testify in court, sharing explicit details about the relationship.

However, the former White House intern did give a few vague details regarding her personal life, and confirmed her singleton status, saying “I’m not married yet… I don’t know if that will happen or not, and I’m more okay with that than I used to be.”

But hey, it’s not all about marriage is it? Lewinsky has confirmed before that she does still date. In a tell all piece written for Vanity Fair back in 2014, she spoke more in depth about the Clinton affair, as well as how she coped in the years following.

When it came to her dating life, Lewinsky explained that she had to be somewhat cautious “about what it means to be ‘public’ with someone,” as there were some who were interested in her for the wrong reasons. However, she did go on to say that she’s been grateful for all of her relationships since 1998.

“But every man that has been special to me over the past 16 years has helped me find another piece of myself—the self that was shattered in 1998. And so, no matter the heartbreak, tears, or disenchantment, I’ll always be grateful to them.”

She also confirmed that the love of her life was actually peanut butter, but left out some very vital information when failing to specify whether she preferred crunchy or smooth.

Anyways, Lewinsky may not have children or a spouse, but she does have a supportive family in her mother and father, Marcia and Bernard Lewinsky, who have been by her side through everything. On top of that, the future is looking bright for her, as she revealed she would be hosting her own podcast: Reclaiming, which sees her discuss various topics with guests and friend such as Alan Cumming and Olivia Munn.

