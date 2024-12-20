Did Steve Harvey pass away?

Born on Jan. 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. — better known as Steve Harvey — is a 67-year-old comedian, television host, actor, writer, and producer. The son of Jesse Harvey and Eloise Vera, Harvey is the youngest of five children. He had a strong work ethic instilled in him from a young age (thanks in no small part to his father’s job as a coal miner).

Before rising to fame in the entertainment world, Harvey had stints as a boxer (which, perhaps, explains his ability to keep the peace on some of the shows he now hosts!), an autoworker, an insurance salesman, a carpet cleaner, and a mailman.

His big break in showbiz came in 1990 when he was a finalist in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search, ultimately leading to his long first stint as host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo. As per IMDb, he has since become a prolific face on American TV screens, acting in the likes of Me and the Boys, The Steve Harvey Show, My Wife and Kids, and The Parkers, and hosting shows like Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Family Feud (and its celebrity and African spin-offs), Steve Harvey, Miss Universe, Little Big Shots (and its Forever Young spin-off), Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, Steve, NFL Honors, WWE Network Special, Steve on Watch, and Judge Steve Harvey.

Harvey has also appeared in movies like The Fighting Temptations (2003), Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003), Johnson Family Vacation (2003), You Got Served (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), Madea Goes to Jail (2009), and Think Like a Man (2012).

It’s made him a much-loved figure in the United States, so when news emerged of his apparent death, his fans went into panic mode. But is Steve Harvey actually deceased?

Is Steve Harvey dead?

No, you’ll be relieved to know that Steve Harvey is very much alive and well. So, what happened to make some people believe he had passed away?

Well, as per Geo News, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, rumors regarding Harvey’s death began circulating on social media platforms, prompting his fans to approach media outlets for confirmation.

The above happened because many smartphone users received notifications on their devices that Harvey had passed away. Who started the rumors has yet to be ascertained, but rest assured that Harvey is fine. If you require more confirmation, Harvey’s X and Instagram accounts have both been active since the false news about him dying circulated, which undoubtedly wouldn’t have happened if anything had happened to him.

Sadly, we live in an age of rife misinformation and that’s because it’s far too easy to spread it. Precisely what the person or people behind this rumor achieved (or hoped to gain) by spreading lies about Harvey’s well-being remains a mystery (they’re probably just attention-seeking fools).

