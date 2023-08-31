All ‘Family Feud’ hosts in order, from 1976 to today

Family Feud is one of the most popular game shows in TV history. It began all the way back in 1976, and has been going strong ever since. With almost four decades on the air, the show is bound to have had a few host changes, and indeed it has. While some have lasted longer than others, each one has left their own special mark on the show and their time with it. So as a special shoutout, we are going through all the Family Feud hosts that have come and gone and made the show what it is today. So grab the popcorn and get ready because here are all the survey answers to the category of “Hosts of Family Feud!”

Family Feud started during the peak of the game show boom, and was a successful addition to the burgeoning TV genre. The show launched around the time other popular game shows were taking off, such as Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak, and The Price Is Right with Bob Barker. The premise of Family Feud is simple yet hilarious, featuring two teams of families as they compete against each other for the grand prize. The teams are given a category, which is sometimes as simple as “Appliances You Find In the Kitchen” and sometimes as off the wall, such as “Things Associated With A Vampire.”



The two families compete to guess the most popular survey answers. The more answers they guess, the more points they get. It gets hilariously competitive, and has all the moments of triumph and tragedy that make for a riveting game show experience. Viewers root for their favorite family to win, and boo the ones they want to lose. All of this is under the watchful eye of the host, arguably one of the most important parts of the show. The host sets the tone and keeps the energy up — or calms it down, depending on the circumstances. So to have the right host for the right show is imperative to its success or lack thereof. Here are the hosts that have held it down for Family Feud over the years.

Richard Dawson- 1976-1985

British actor/comedian Richard Dawson was the original host of Family Feud, and was on the show from its beginning in 1976, all the way until 1985. He was known for his antics and wacky sense of humor on the show. Oh and for one more thing — kissing. Yes, Dawson is best remembered for always sneaking a kiss from the lovely ladies on the show, often landing one right smack on their lips. Yikes. While that probably wouldn’t fly in today’s culture or TV screens, it was a different time then. In fact, back then viewers saw the practice as an endearing and loveable quality about him. It is actually one of the things remembered most often about him.

While he left the show in 1985, Dawson is still very much associated with it, and even came back to host it for a single season in 1994, where he was welcomed back with open arms and increased ratings. He only stayed for that additional single season, however, before leaving the show once again permanently. Unfortunately, Dawson passed away in 2012, but he will always be remembered for his legacy on Family Feud and the loyal fan base he created for it.

Ray Combs- 1988-1994

Ray Combs came in to take Dawson’s spot as the next loveable Family Feud host. Following Dawson’s departure the show took a three-year hiatus, but experienced a rebirth in 1988 with host Ray Combs at the helm. While he seemed an excellent choice as a replacement, with his comedic background and witty sense of humor, fans weren’t entirely convinced. It seemed to take a while for the show to ramp back up to its former glory and for fans to come around to Team Combs. However it did eventually happen, and Combs stayed with the show until his departure in 1994, during which time Dawson came back to host a season. Combs passed away in 1996.

Louie Anderson- 1999-2002

Louie Anderson can list his Family Feud legacy dates as from 1999-2002, a relatively short-lived run as compared to the other hosts. Anderson came on the show after its second hiatus as it tried to reclaim its former glory. However, whether it was Anderson’s brand of humor or the revamp of the show itself, it didn’t seem to hit the ratings as highly as it had before. Anderson, while humorous, didn’t seem to have the same draw or connection with fans or contestants as previous hosts. This lack of connection seemed to be reflected in the ratings.

Anderson left the show in 2002 and went out with a bit of a scandal, claiming publicly the show was about to go belly up and he was getting out before it did. Fortunately (or unfortunately, for Anderson) the show found a new host and continues to this day with high ratings and possibly more popularity than ever. Anderson did return to the show in 2017 but as a contestant to sit on the other side of the table and see if he could win at his own former game. It was a fun episode that hit high ratings and seemed to be a crowd-pleaser. Some wondered if it would indicate Anderson’s return to the show, however, it did not and Steve Harvey, the current host, is still sitting high on his Family Feud throne.

Louie Anderson passed away in 2022.

Richard Karn- 2002-2006

You may recognize the next host from more than just his Family Feud days. Richard Karn played the handyman, Al, to Tim Allen’s Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on the hit show Home Improvement. In 2002, he took a swing at hosting and seemed to enjoy his new role. The fans recognized him from his other shows and seemed to really go for his goofy, affable personality. He stayed with Family Feud for four years until 2006 before moving on to another game show. His vibe was very different than that of the previous hosts, but fans seemed to enjoy his laid-back demeanor all the same. He seemed to take to the hosting gig as he went on to host GSN’s Bingo America shortly after, replacing fan favorite Patrick Duffy.

John O’Hurley- 2006-2010

Up next is another familiar face to many viewers, you may recognize John O’Hurley for his role as “J.Peterman” on the hit series Seinfeld. O’Hurley was known for his character’s off-the-wall behavior and hilarious antics and he brought that same sense of fun and enthusiasm to Family Feud. Once again, as with many host changes, O’Hurley didn’t seem to win fans over right away, but before long he became known as a Feud favorite. His sense of humor and open and inviting demeanor won fans over and when he left in 2010 there was a noticeable feeling of loss in his absence.

Al Roker- Celebrity Family Feud– 2009

Let us not forget the Family Feud spinoff, titled Celebrity Family Feud. This show premiered in 2009 on NBC, with Al Roker at the host helm. That particular incarnation of the series only lasted one season before being cancelled, but Roker seemed to relish his role, and helped to make the show a lively spinoff of the original. Roker was the cohost of the popular NBC Today Show, so why Celebrity Family Feud didn’t take off is still a bit of a mystery. Eventually, as with the original Family Feud, additional incarnations of the series would be developed by ABC with Steve Harvey taking the wheel in 2015. Perhaps the world simply wasn’t ready for Celebrity Family Feud back in 2009. Although Roker’s time on the series was short-lived, we would be remiss for not mentioning his role in making Family Feud the fun-loving family favorite it is today.

Steve Harvey- 2010-current

Although many fans expressed sadness over O’Hurley’s leaving the show, they didn’t have to wait long to get a new Feud favorite. Steve Harvey is the longest-running host of the show, and actually one of the longest-running hosts of any show! Harvey has been with Family Feud since 2010 with no signs of stopping. He draws huge ratings and a loyal following of fans. He comes across as witty, kind, and hilarious on the show, always keeping the energy up and the fans coming back for more. He seems to really enjoy his role, and is often seen with a big grin on his face. His arrival seemed to bring an entirely new upbeat energy to the show that revamped it in ratings and in fan loyalty. At this point, we think it is safe to say that Steve Harvey has really made the show what it is today, and without him Family Feud just wouldn’t be Family Feud.

Family Feud is one of America’s favorite game shows. Its simple yet hilarious premise keeps fans involved and coming back year after year, and in this case decade after decade! There is no end in sight to the popular series which got its beginnings all the way back in 1976. What a long way it is has come and each host has had their own role in helping to develop the show and shape it into what it is today.