Did Taylor Swift go to college?

She's got the talent, but does she have the brains?

Receiving hundreds of awards during her time in the music industry — from GRAMMY Awards to MTV Video Music Awards to Teen Choice Awards and beyond — there is one thing missing from Taylor Swift‘s trophy shelf.

While she is the subject of numerous college courses taught at some of the most prestigious universities in America — from Stanford University to Carnegie Mellon University to the University of Texas and more — Swift never received a degree herself.

Although she does not have a college diploma to her name, the multi-faceted performer received a high school diploma back in 2006 after graduating from Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Given that her music career was starting to take off at this time, she completed her last two years of high school online to focus on becoming a superstar.

Fortunately, that sacrifice paid off for her, making her arguably the biggest celebrity of our generation!

In May of 2022, Swift came the closest she has ever been to graduating college, speaking to New York University’s graduating class and receiving an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the institution. Despite never attending college herself, this honorary doctorate recognized the powerhouse vocalist’s outstanding contributions to music and culture, and we could not imagine someone more deserving.

Taking the stage at Yankee Stadium, suited up in a purple and black cap and gown to speak to the class of 2022, many joked that the moment was the opener to her world-renowned Eras Tour — how hilarious is that?

Even though Swift’s education does not expand beyond a high school diploma — with the exception of her honorary doctorate in fine arts — she has spoken about the importance of education in her life on numerous occasions. The 33-year-old has admitted that education has helped her become a better person and a better artist, encouraging fans of hers to pursue their education if they are given the chance.

Setting an example like that, it is clear that Taylor Swift is a true role model!