Welcome to New York University, Dr. Taylor Swift. It’s been waiting for you. The singer donned a cap and gown to receive her first ever (ever!) higher education diploma at Yankee Stadium today. Look, she’s been busy.

Swift received an honorary doctorate today and delivered a commencement speech to the class of (feeling) 22. Swift opted to impart the sort of wisdom that being famous since you were a teenager will give, and advised students to make peace with discomfort.

“Cringe is unavoidable,” said a person who should know, because she wrote “Shake It Off.” “Even the term cringe might someday be deemed cringe.” In other words, yes, it is very likely that one day the outfit you’re currently wearing will go out of style.

One of Taylor Swift’s lessons for NYU’s Class of ’22? ‘Learn to live alongside cringe’ pic.twitter.com/pFN5NuVtCp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2022

Swift got serious, too, with advice on learning when to move on and grow.

“You can’t carry all things. All grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started,” said a person who should know because she wrote “Shake It Off.” “Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go. Oftentimes, the good things in your life are lighter so there’s more room for them.”

Taylor Swift’s NYU commencement address: “Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go.” pic.twitter.com/S1qmTJPCGo — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 18, 2022

Ahead of the ceremony, Swift shared a TikTok of herself getting ready for the big day ahead of becoming a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Swift has prioritized music education with her earnings, even funding the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The timing for this particular honor is spot on. This year, Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos taught the first Taylor Swift college course at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Today, the academic Swifties donned the same purple as Dr. Swift herself.

look at some of my students!!!! graduates of the taylor swift institute of recorded music!! i’m so proud 🥲 pic.twitter.com/1a0AMfKt0E — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) May 18, 2022

Now that the ceremony is out of the way, maybe it’s time for 1989 (Dr. Taylor’s Version.)