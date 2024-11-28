‘Didn’t see what the big deal was’: Kristin Cavallari exposes Scott Disick’s ‘manipulative’ private DM, but he is unable to see point of ‘disrespectful’ move

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick has been left taken aback in the wake of fellow reality icon Kristin Cavallari’s decision to publicize a direct message he sent her in good faith. And something tells us he’s not interested in reconnecting with his former longtime friend.

On Wednesday, Disick, 41, reacted to Cavallari’s shocking claim on her Let’s Be Honest podcast the day prior that the Talentless founder had sent her a DM that she deemed to be “classic textbook manipulation control BS.” In his private message, he simple asked the Laguna Beach alum if they could reconnect and catch up after so many years of staying out of each other’s lives.

Kristin Cavallari isn’t mincing words when it comes to Scott Disick and the Kardashians. pic.twitter.com/buHAj8M8ms — E! News (@enews) November 27, 2024

Disick is now taking offense over Cavallari’s gesture. Not only does he believe she misinterpreted his message, but he also felt the 37-year-old podcaster crossed the line by disclosing their supposedly private conversation to the public. Either way, he finds Cavallari’s move completely “disrespectful.”

“Scott has no idea why Kristin thinks his text to her was manipulative, and that’s not at all how he intended it to be interpreted,” a source told Page Six of Disick’s reaction. “[He] doesn’t understand why Kristin felt the need to read something he felt was a personal message between them out to the entire world.”

Apart from feeling disrespected, Disick reportedly maintained that he was not “embarrassed” when his DM was leaked because he was genuine when he reached out to her. “[He] didn’t see what the big deal was” for her since he only wanted them to catch up. “He’s really surprised by the way she reacted and didn’t see that coming at all. [He] feels like she could have declined or even ignored the message if she wasn’t interested,” the source said after noting that the entrepreneur-turned-reality star “doesn’t see the point” of Cavallari’s exposing his DM as though he had done something wrong.

Scott Disick finds it ‘disrespectful’ that Kristin Cavallari exposed their private texts: ‘Didn’t see that coming’ https://t.co/rpt7EGi40l pic.twitter.com/s9TvD84ORJ — Page Six (@PageSix) November 27, 2024

Disick and Cavallari used to be good friends back in the 2000s. When he was still dating Kourtney Kardashian, he introduced her to the Hills alum, and the two also became close friends. However, Cavallari became a controversial figure in the middle of the couple’s brief split in 2011 after tabloids claimed that she had hooked up with her friend during the couple’s break.

Even though Disick knew the truth, he did nothing to quash the reports that ruined Cavallari’s reputation and affected her relationship with then-boyfriend Jay Cutler, whom she married in 2013 but divorced in 2022. This ruined their friendship and made Cavallari stay away from Disick and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

On her podcast, Cavallari claimed that she’s now certain that Disick was “100 percent” responsible for the rumors because he wanted to annoy Kardashian at the time. She said that making Kourtney believe that he quickly moved on from her made the Kardashians star want him more, and it worked because “they got back together” shortly after the scandal.

Moreover, after exposing Disick for allegedly trying to get to her by sending her a DM recently because she’s been “ripping on the f**king” Kardashians on her podcast, Cavallari made it clear in an Instagram Story that she’s not ready to mend fences with her former friend because she has now entered her “villain era.”

Whether or not Disick was genuine with his intention to reconnect is already beside the point for Cavallari, who is clearly still hurt by what her so-called friend did to her years ago.

