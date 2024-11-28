Do this, not that!: Fox Sports execs demand one thing from Tom Brady after signing 10-year, $375 million contract as NFL analyst

Tom Brady’s 23-season career in the NFL solidified his status as one of the greatest of all time, especially after winning seven Super Bowl championships to his name. But since officially retiring from playing the sport in 2022, the former quarterback has embarked on a new journey as a game analyst for Fox Sports. However, his transition from the field to the broadcasting booth has been far from seamless.

Recommended Videos

When Brady made his debut as Fox Sports’ new game analyst in September, his inexperience in his new role was quite evident. Despite his prowess, skills, and know-how as a player, his confidence and sharpness on the field did not translate to his first broadcast. His delivery and analysis lacked the depth expected of a top-tier sports analyst, leaving viewers and critics underwhelmed.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

Several critics acknowledged Brady’s struggles but offered him mercy as a first-timer. Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina remarked that while Brady’s debut was “underwhelming,” he still had “plenty of room for improvement.” Traina critiqued the former NFL superstar’s lack of detailed breakdowns of plays, strategies, and player decisions but also noted the irony of Brady — known for thriving under pressure in high-stakes games — appearing nervous in the broadcast booth.

“It’s fascinating that Tom Brady, a guy who has won Super Bowls in the final seconds of games, could be nervous just broadcasting a game,” Traina wrote.

USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca echoed the sentiment, suggesting that Brady’s early efforts were not entirely dismal. Bumbaca compared Brady favorably to other former players who transitioned to the booth, noting that his debut surpassed the performances of Drew Brees and Jason Witten, both of whom faced significant criticism in their careers as analysts.

Tom Brady the…….. sports analyst? Sound clip from episode 150. In this episode of CALL IT OUT! AD calls out Tom Brady’s new sports analyst debut. Let’s just say……he…… didn’t do a good job. #TomBrady #footballanalysis #Podcast #callitout pic.twitter.com/mwMMXKE6UG — Call It like I don’t see It Podcast (@CallItLikeIDont) November 28, 2024

However, Fox Sports executives reportedly have higher expectations for Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband, given the stakes involved. The network signed him to a 10-year, $375 million deal, banking on his football expertise to enhance its coverage. According to sports journalist John Ourand’s recent Puck newsletter, the network’s producers have urged Brady to focus less on intangibles like leadership qualities and player accountability and more on analyzing the game’s mechanics.

“Fox producers have been pushing Brady to incorporate more of what he’s seeing on the field — duh — into his commentary,” Ourand wrote, stressing the importance of Brady dissecting plays, explaining why certain strategies succeed or fail, and providing real-time insight into the game. Interestingly, Ourand noted that Brady “has gotten better during the past couple of games.” His evolving analysis has started to feature more of the in-depth observations Fox bosses want, instilling confidence among network insiders that he will “continue to improve” from here on out.

Tom Brady’s contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal, per @AndrewMarchand



The 🐐 is getting PAID 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TbANjVVg0e — PFF (@PFF) May 10, 2022

This Thanksgiving Thursday, Brady is set to showcase his progress by providing live commentary for the match between the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see if Brady has indeed improved his football analysis skills and risen to the network’s demand.

While his early broadcasts may have been shaky, Brady’s career trajectory as a game analyst suggests that improvement is inevitable for someone as hardworking as he is. After all, if there’s one thing the seven-time Super Bowl champ has proven, it’s his ability to adapt, persevere, and ultimately succeed under pressure — whether on the gridiron or behind the microphone.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy