Tom Brady subtly reminds ex Gisele Bündchen about ‘commitment’ while showing off their dream home on Billionaire Bunker island

Tom Brady is reveling in the luxury of his $17 million estate on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, better known as “Billionaire Bunker.” The retired NFL player recently shared a glimpse of his home, posting an Instagram Story featuring a breathtaking sunset behind his lavish pool. However, it wasn’t just the imagery that captured the attention of fans — it was the caption.

“Discipline reveals the commitment you have to your dreams,” the 47-year-old wrote, ending the message with prayer-hand emojis. Many fans quickly speculated whether the sentiment was directed at his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, given the personal journey Brady has undergone since their high-profile divorce in 2022.

Some fans believe Brady’s latest post could be his way of subtly reminding Bündchen of their previous commitment to each other and their once-shared vision for their presumed family home. The celebrity exes purchased the $17 million property together four years ago ahead of the quarterback’s retirement, so it must have been the home they wanted to spend the rest of their lives in with their children.

Tom Brady’s luxe waterfront mansion nears completion in Miami’s exclusive ‘Billionaire Bunker’ https://t.co/GZ0amLeNDx pic.twitter.com/Bs9dbYqAcU — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2024

But their split last October 2022 left Brady in charge of overseeing the extensive renovations on the property while the Brazilian beauty moved on to a new chapter of her life — both personally and in real estate. Now, while Brady continues to enjoy the comforts of their dream home, Bündchen resides in a modest Art Deco-inspired cottage as construction is ongoing on her own $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion, located just across the waterway from Brady’s estate.

Earlier this year, Brady also shared another glimpse of the newly renovated pad, posting a serene photo of his backyard with the caption, “Home is where the heart is.” It’s not clear if it was also slightly directed at his ex, who had just confirmed her romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor-turned-partner, Joaquim Valente, at the time.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has also been sharing her own messages about commitment — though with a distinct focus on personal growth. Earlier this week, she penned a meaningful message for her followers on Instagram about not being afraid to alter their lives for the better.

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to,” she wrote. Accompanying the caption was a serene photo of Bündchen on a dock, eyes closed, basking in the moment.

Bündchen’s words came after the revelation that she was expecting her first child with Valente. The announcement, made last month, marked a significant milestone in her post-divorce journey as a mom. She already has two kids with Brady, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, and she also adopted her ex’s 17-year-old son Jack with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

As both Brady and Bündchen continue to pursue different paths after their split, their parallel messages of commitment and reinvention suggest that, while their journeys have diverged, the echoes of their shared past remain.

