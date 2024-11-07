Tom Brady’s heartbreak: NFL superstar reportedly open to having another baby with Gisele Bündchen but then she asked for divorce

In the months leading to the shocking split and eventual divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, the media portrayed the NFL superstar to be the one at fault. But it’s hard to believe that Brady was solely responsible for it, since he was also eager to spend a lifetime with the supermodel, and was even sold on the idea of expanding their family before Bündchen decided to walk away for good.

The whole situation between the exes has become more than just he said, she said after a source came forward this week to divulge another interesting aspect about Tom and Gisele’s failed marriage. Contrary to speculations that they weren’t seeing eye to eye on what they wanted for their family, the insider claimed that they were pretty much in tune with the idea of having another child.

“Gisele and Tom were open to having another child during their marriage,” the unnamed source told Page Six on Wednesday — a claim that coincides with Bündchen’s admission with Harper’s Bazaar in 2009 about wanting to “have a large family” since she’s also a product of one and that she wanted a similar experience for her offspring.

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with baby no. 3, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente: report https://t.co/MD7VxoMNpn pic.twitter.com/TrDDYxUDy9 — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2024

The supermodel has two kids with Brady: a son named Benjamin, 14, and a daughter named Vivian, 11. She also co-parents the athlete’s son with his other ex, Bridget Moynahan, 17-year-old Jack. All things considered, it wouldn’t hurt for the pair to have another child. But the problem with this was both were not “actively” trying for it. It was just an option they put out there without the intention of prioritizing it anytime soon.

They say when you put things on the back burner, you tend to forget about them. This could have been what eventually happened to Tom and Gisele’s supposed plan to expand their brood. When Tom announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, there was a glimmer of hope for the pair to finally sort out their issues and become that one big happy family Bündchen wanted for them all along.

Unfortunately, things didn’t fall into place for the quarterback and the fashion model. Everything went downhill the moment Tom announced his un-retirement 40 days after he declared the end of his football career. They reportedly had an “epic fight” that forced Bündchen to leave their family compound in Tampa and head to Costa Rica.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” an insider told Page Six in September 2022. In the same month, she bravely spoke up on how she was really feeling about her former spouse’s un-retirement, telling Elle that she had “done [her] part” to be there for Brady every step of the way, so she felt that it was time to move on.

https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/1851722279291380199

Gisele filed for divorce in October 2022 and so did Tom; hence, it was quickly finalized. Months later, rumors swirled that Bündchen was seeing her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. The two did not directly confirm their romance, but their frequent vacations together since June 2023 made it very obvious. Last month, they dropped a bombshell by announcing that they are already expecting their first baby together. Brady reportedly felt blindsided by Bündchen’s pregnancy, and now we know why.

