‘Living her best life’: Gisele Bündchen confidently flaunts baby bump after blindsiding ex Tom Brady about pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen is finally free to parade her growing belly publicly after getting off the radar for months.

There was a noticeable change in the Brazilian fashion model’s wardrobe when she stepped out to run some errands in Miami on Wednesday. During her few sightings in the previous months, she always sported baggy clothes. But this week, she seemed more confident in flaunting her figure, especially her baby bump, as she wore a mini black dress for her latest outing.

Photos shared by Page Six and the Daily Mail showed Bündchen, 44, walking briskly in black flip-flops. The supermodel pulled her hair into a braid, and she was carrying a beige net tote bag and wearing large sunglasses for protection during her sunny day out.

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen shows off baby bump while running errands in Miami https://t.co/22lKDybVTA pic.twitter.com/RVbdD9D44H — Page Six (@PageSix) October 31, 2024

This was the first time Gisele showed up in public without concealing her bump. Even though her pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, was just announced recently, sources told TMZ that she’s actually five or six months along. The couple is reportedly set to welcome their first baby together early next year.

Aside from wearing oversized clothes in public settings, Bündchen took time off from work before the big pregnancy reveal. She even skipped the comeback event of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in mid-October even though many of her contemporaries showed up and walked the runway, such as Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks.

Meanwhile, Gisele’s recent sighting happened the same day a source alluded to Page Six that her ex-husband, Tom Brady, 47, felt blindsided by her pregnancy announcement. According to the insider, the seven-time NFL champ found the news shocking since he “never imagined” his former spouse getting pregnant at age 44.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together. It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least,” the insider claimed.

The source also pointed out that Brady heard only about Bündchen’s new bun in the oven a few days prior. Since then, he has learned to accept things and is now happy for his ex. However, it’s not clear if he’s extending the same happiness for Valente.

Tom and Joaquim have known each other for years since the jiu-jitsu instructor has been his ex-wife and children’s martial arts mentor for so long. Though they are not close pals, the former New England Patriots player has no animosity toward Valente and vice-versa.

This would be Bündchen’s third biological baby. She already shares two children with Brady, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. She has also adopted Tom’s son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan. On the other hand, this would be Valente’s first child.

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009. They filed for and finalized their divorce 13 years later, in October 2022. Gisele went on to start dating Valente in June 2023, while Tom was briefly linked to another model, Irina Shayk.

Gisele and Joaquim are reportedly taking the unconventional route to parenthood with their firstborn. Not only do they not want to find out the baby’s gender before birth, but they are also planning for Bündchen to deliver their child at home.

