Gisele Bündchen’s revenge after Tom Brady’s ‘commitment’ reminder means the NFL star will have no family at Thanksgiving

Gisele Bündchen has her kids all to herself this Thanksgiving after the NFL star and father to her children, Tom Brady made a subtle dig about the importance of staying committed on social media.

A source revealed on Tuesday that the supermodel, 44, left the country with their children to spend Thanksgiving in the Caribbean. Bündchen’s boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, also joined the family for the celebration/getaway.

“[The co-parents] won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving together. Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim to spend the holiday with each other,” an insider told Page Six.

Inside Tom Brady’s plans to spend Thanksgiving sans family as pregnant Gisele Bündchen jets off with boyfriend, kids https://t.co/UoCJFdwFXw pic.twitter.com/hTS1Y6eLz3 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2024

Bündchen’s decision to bring the kids — Jack, 17, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — with her comes after the exes seemingly had a low-key exchange on social media about their failed marriage.

Last week, the fashion model shared a meaningful message about personal growth with her followers on Instagram, saying they should not be afraid to make changes in their lives if it’s for the better.

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to,” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her enjoying a peaceful moment while sitting on a dock.

Interestingly, Brady, 47, decided to show off their lavish family home on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island days later. In an Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo showing the breathtaking sunset by their lavish pool, and he accompanied it with a cryptic message: “Discipline reveals the commitment you have to your dreams.”

Some fans quickly assumed that it was Brady’s response to Bündchen and that it could be his way of reminding her of their previous commitment and shared vision to live in the family home they bought for $17 million four years before his retirement.

Ever since the athlete and the model divorced in October 2022, Bündchen has been residing in an Art Deco-inspired cottage while awaiting the completion of her $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion’s renovations. On the other hand, Brady has opted to stay in their family home.

Gisele Bündchen secretly buys $11.5 million Miami mansion across the water from Tom Brady 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/ndeUxVNQPc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 10, 2022

It’s unclear if Bündchen took the kids abroad with her this Thanksgiving as a way to get back at her ex. Both parties did not respond when asked by Page Six for comment.

However, the outlet’s source insisted there’s no issue with the supermodel having their children with her on the holiday because the two allegedly agreed to have this arrangement. Their kids will reportedly spend time with Bündchen and her beau this week, but they will be with the quarterback for the remainder of the holiday season.

“Tom is supportive, and that’s the arrangement he and Gisele have agreed upon. [Besides, he will] have plenty of time to spend with his children during the holiday season,” the insider explained.

It’s also worth noting that Brady will be busy on Thanksgiving due to his broadcasting duties with Fox Sports. The retired NFL star was tasked to give play-by-play comments on the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on Thursday.

“He’s going to be calling the game for Fox that day and will be tied up with work,” noted the source.

Tom Brady Agreed to a 10 Year, $375 Million Deal to Broadcast on Fox💰💸 pic.twitter.com/38zZYV8hXJ — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 5, 2023

Brady and Bündchen share custody of their two biological children, Benjamin and Vivian, and the model co-parents her ex-husband’s eldest son, Jack, whom Brady had with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is currently pregnant with her first child with Valente, whom she started dating in June 2023, months after her divorce with Brady was finalized.

