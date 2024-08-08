Image Credit: Disney
Linus Sebastian
Image via Linus Tech Tips/YouTube
Do we know Emma Sebastian, Linus Tech Tips’ sister’s cause of death?

How did the Canadian YouTuber's sibling pass away at just 40?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 08:02 am

Born on Aug. 20, 1986, Canadian YouTuber Linus Sebastian is known for his technology-related channels on the online video-sharing platform. He’s been publishing videos since 2008, and his main channel, Linus Tech Tips, has nearly 16 million subscribers (although it has been the subject of some controversy).

As well as being a massive internet star, Sebastian is a family man who has been married to Yvonne Ho since May 20, 2011. The couple has three children. He also has several siblings.

On the June 14, 2024, edition of his channel’s The WAN Show, Sebastian announced a death in his family devastating to someone with family values close to his heart. While he didn’t reveal the identity of the person who passed, it turned out to be one of his sisters, Emma. But how did she die?

How did Emma Sebastian die?

Emma Sebastian
Image via Legacy.com

According to Legacy.com, Emma Sebastian passed away on June 13, 2024. Her family hasn’t disclosed the cause of death, but her obituary says it was unexpected.

Those she left behind included her grandparents, Donna and Archie Mullan, her mother, Heather Sebastian, her stepfather, Peter Neufeld, her father, Graeme Bennett, her four siblings (Linus, Isabelle, George, and Asher), several nieces and nephews, and numerous members of her extended family.

Unlike Linus, Emma didn’t live in the limelight, so little is known about her. What is known is that she was a good person who was described as “the epitome of a good Samaritan.” Her selfless actions enabled her grandparents to live independently for many years, and she led a food program that provided meals to people in her community who were in need. She was also a creative type who regularly upcycled clothes for Linus, which he appreciated.

Her memorial service took place at Tsawwassen United Church in Delta, British Columbia, on July 27th, 2024.

Emma Sebastian is missed by many and may she rest in peace forever.

