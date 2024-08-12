Do we know ‘Grease’ icon Susan Buckner’s cause of death?

Born on Jan. 28, 1952, in Seattle, Washington, Susan Buckner was an actress, dancer, and beauty queen best known for her role as the head cheerleader Patricia “Patty” Simcox in the 1978 musical romantic comedy Grease. Her character’s iconic cheer — “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!” — will forever be etched into the collective pop culture psyche.

Buckner appeared in two other movies — musical comedy The First Nudie Musical (1976) and slasher horror Deadly Blessing (1981) — and in several prominent television shows, including The Brady Bunch Hour, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, and When the Whistle Blows.

As a dancer, she was one of “The Golddiggers,” an all-female singing and dancing group that featured on The Dean Martin Show. As a beauty queen, she won the “Miss Washington” title in 1971 and reached the final ten in the 1972 “Miss America” contest.

Buckner married Michael R. Josephs in 1979. The couple had two children, whom Buckner left the entertainment business to raise in 1981.

Tragically, on May 2, 2024, Buckner passed away at 72 in Miami, Florida. But how did that happen?

How did Susan Buckner die?

As per People, Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the Buckner family, told the publication, “Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones.” However, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Buckner left behind her two children, son Adam Josephs and daughter Samantha Mansfield, four grandchildren, one sister, Linda, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law, and her longtime partner, Al.

May she rest in peace.

