Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?

Recently, a strong uptick in interest has revolved around the ever-controversial Royal Family across the pond, although it’s safe to say that a major topic in news headlines has mainly pointed at Kate Middleton.

Since last year, a whirlwind of conspiracy theorists have speculated about the health and well-being of Middleton, who seemingly disappeared from the public eye last year and missed a series of scheduled outings. From reports of an abdominal surgery to a doctored Mother’s Day photo that was given a “kill notice,” folks had long wondered what exactly was going on with Middleton. Near the end of March, however, the Princess of Wales revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Naturally, support from all over the world began to pour in, but focus still remained on the beloved Royal — more specifically, in regards to her physical appearance. Long before the cancer diagnosis, however, theorists on TikTok were speculating as to whether or not she wears a wig or extensions in the public eye.

The Kate Middleton wig rumors, explained

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Considering how often Middleton is in the public eye and how much of a significant figure she remains in the realm of pop culture, it hardly comes as a surprise that rumors about her physical appearance have yet to waver. Since around November-December 2023, an abundance of users on TikTok have made videos questioning whether Middleton utilizes wigs and extensions.

On a separate Reddit thread, the same wig controversy was discussed after sharing the video of Middleton revealing her cancer diagnosis — although Redditors in the reply section were split down the middle in regards to whether or not the video was AI, and if Middleton’s hair looked unedited.

Of course, without any actual concrete proof or evidence of the Princess donning a wig in either public or photos, it’s safe to leave the rumors as they are, and chalk it all up to nothing but a speculation at this point. For now, her overall health and overcoming her cancer treatment is most important.

