Kate Middleton Getty
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?

It's a question that people have asked for months now.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 01:30 pm

Recently, a strong uptick in interest has revolved around the ever-controversial Royal Family across the pond, although it’s safe to say that a major topic in news headlines has mainly pointed at Kate Middleton.

Recommended Videos

Since last year, a whirlwind of conspiracy theorists have speculated about the health and well-being of Middleton, who seemingly disappeared from the public eye last year and missed a series of scheduled outings. From reports of an abdominal surgery to a doctored Mother’s Day photo that was given a “kill notice,” folks had long wondered what exactly was going on with Middleton. Near the end of March, however, the Princess of Wales revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Naturally, support from all over the world began to pour in, but focus still remained on the beloved Royal — more specifically, in regards to her physical appearance. Long before the cancer diagnosis, however, theorists on TikTok were speculating as to whether or not she wears a wig or extensions in the public eye.

The Kate Middleton wig rumors, explained

Kate Middleton Cancer video
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Considering how often Middleton is in the public eye and how much of a significant figure she remains in the realm of pop culture, it hardly comes as a surprise that rumors about her physical appearance have yet to waver. Since around November-December 2023, an abundance of users on TikTok have made videos questioning whether Middleton utilizes wigs and extensions.

@hrhgossip

Does Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wear wigs? What do you think? #katemiddleton #princessofwales #greenscreen Kate middleton wig

♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

On a separate Reddit thread, the same wig controversy was discussed after sharing the video of Middleton revealing her cancer diagnosis — although Redditors in the reply section were split down the middle in regards to whether or not the video was AI, and if Middleton’s hair looked unedited.

Of course, without any actual concrete proof or evidence of the Princess donning a wig in either public or photos, it’s safe to leave the rumors as they are, and chalk it all up to nothing but a speculation at this point. For now, her overall health and overcoming her cancer treatment is most important.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Chip Gaines?
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Chip Gaines?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Marvel’s Barry Keoghan?
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on the set of 'Please Please Please'.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on the set of 'Please Please Please'.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on the set of 'Please Please Please'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Marvel’s Barry Keoghan?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Amy Winehouse’s cause of death confirmed
British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony via video link on February 10, 2008 in London, England. Winehouse won 5 out of her 6 nominations including, record of the year, best new artist, song of the year, pop vocal album and female pop vocal performance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS)
British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony via video link on February 10, 2008 in London, England. Winehouse won 5 out of her 6 nominations including, record of the year, best new artist, song of the year, pop vocal album and female pop vocal performance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS)
British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony via video link on February 10, 2008 in London, England. Winehouse won 5 out of her 6 nominations including, record of the year, best new artist, song of the year, pop vocal album and female pop vocal performance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Amy Winehouse’s cause of death confirmed
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Chip Gaines?
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Chip Gaines?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Marvel’s Barry Keoghan?
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on the set of 'Please Please Please'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Marvel’s Barry Keoghan?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Amy Winehouse’s cause of death confirmed
British singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony via video link on February 10, 2008 in London, England. Winehouse won 5 out of her 6 nominations including, record of the year, best new artist, song of the year, pop vocal album and female pop vocal performance. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Amy Winehouse’s cause of death confirmed
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Jun 17, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.