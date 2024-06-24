Do we know where Taylor Swift is staying in London?

Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has landed in the U.K., carrying on with her Eras tour like the unstoppable force that she is, London is the next stop on the journey. So where in the big city is the popular singer staying?

Swift touched down in the U.K. last week and performed on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at a packed Wembley stadium filled to the brim with 90,000 adoring fans at all three shows. Even Prince William was in attendance for her show on Friday celebrating his 42nd birthday along with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte — he probably enjoyed it a lot more than what he was doing last week.

London is a city that’s been dear to Swift for a while – after all, she did move to the city back in 2017 to be with her then boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Of course, her love affair with the city may have fizzled out recently along with her love for Alwyn, with whom she broke up in April of last year. Next she’ll be jetting off to Dublin on the 28th for a few more performances before carrying on around Europe for the rest of her tour. However, she will be returning to London for five more shows in August. Fans are hopeful that it won’t be the last time she’s in the U.K., the song “So Long London” from her latest album has a few of them worried.

Where is Taylor Swift staying in London?

She knows the city well, so you can imagine she might already have had a place in mind beforehand. However, as it turns out, she’s not even staying in London! According to local news site Oxfordmail.co.uk, she’s staying in an area known as the Cotswolds, in a town known as Chipping Norton. It’s located about 20 miles north of Oxford and about 65 miles away from London, but it’s certainly a scenic spot.

It is still a little chilly here in the Cotswolds, but you can feel Spring in the air and it won't be long until gardens and road sides are adorned with swathes of beautiful daffodils.https://t.co/rCxafVtutZ pic.twitter.com/ObAPWxIfiV — The Cotswolds (@CotswoldsInfo) February 27, 2024

It’s also very close to another iconic British place known to all as Diddly Squat Farm. The town is around a five minute drive from the location of Jeremy Clarkson’s popular Amazon Prime series. The town has seen a number of other notable residents and famous people who have passed through such as Harry and Meghan, the Beckham family, and Simon Cowell, it’s clearly a hotspot for famous people that we’d all love to meet. Oh, and former U.K. prime Minister, David Cameron has a home there too.

An article from AS.com reports that the property she’s staying at is worth £3.3 million, (about $4.2 million) and a night at the property costs £3,000, ($3,800). Of course, that’s pocket change for Taylor, who spent roughly a million to rent it out for a few months. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also flew over to join her in the U.K., even appearing on stage at her show!

It’s likely she’ll be returning to the fancy house between gigs in the U.K., (not just London). It’s likely she’s rented it out until August after her second tour stop in London, so if you live near the area, there’s a real possibility you could bump into the star at your local Fish n’ Chip shop this summer.

