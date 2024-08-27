Does Ann Coulter have kids, and if so, do they speak to her?

Ann Coulter has a lot of opinions – all of them bad. So, predictably, she stirs up controversy every time she shares her thoughts with the rest of the world. Just recently, she received backlash for her insensitive comment aimed at Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son.

The second-hand embarrassment is often palpable with someone like Coulter, who never knows when to call it a day. It also begs the question of whether she has any kids at all, and if they’re hiding their faces and squirming with each controversial take she shares.

Does Ann Coulter have kids, and do they speak to her?

Correct. I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s austistc, but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny https://t.co/Ytn7LJi7sW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 22, 2024

Ann Coulter has been in a few public relationships and has been engaged at least four times, but has never been married. Some of the men she has been attached to include: Bob Guccione Jr., Dinesh D’Souza, Andrew Stein, and Jimmie Walker. She doesn’t have any children, which many argue might be at the root of her comments on Gus Walz. Perhaps if she had children, she wouldn’t feel so comfortable talking about someone else’s child the way she did Gus Walz.

However, that’s still no excuse for Coulter’s insensitive remarks. Moreover, she didn’t issue a formal apology to Tim or Gus Walz, but instead gave a half-hearted and deflective explanation for why she deleted her tweet. She wrote, “I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s autistic, but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny.” But just everything else she says, this was pretty empty. Coulter’s comments had nothing to do with politics, and wouldn’t have been acceptable even if Walz wasn’t neurodivergent.

