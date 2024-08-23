Image Credit: Disney
Ann Coulter and Elizabeth Booker Houston
Image via Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter and @bookersquared/TikTok
‘You ate her up and left no crumbs’: Elizabeth Booker Houston destroys Ann Coulter for being an insensitive succubus and all-around dumpster woman

We're done going high while they go low.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 09:30 am

Demure and mindful have left the building in the wake of the Democratic National Convention, and the toxic takeaways shared by the worst people you’ll ever meet.

Cinching her spot right between Hannibal Lecter and the official screeching weasel of Congress is Ann Coulter, who’s brushed off her insignificant status of the last half-decade in favor of another attempt at relevance. That attempt came in the form of a childish attack against an actual child — Tim Walz’s child, to be precise — and it didn’t sit well with a single person that hasn’t recently traded out their humanity for a spot on Donald Trump’s list of allies.

Coulter attempted to blast 17-year-old Gus Walz as “weird” following his reaction to his father’s speech, and quickly became public enemy number one. Apparently young men are no longer allowed to feel pride for their parents, lest they be disparaged online — but Coulter’s pitiful attacks can’t hold a candle to the disparagement her takeaway prompted.

Perhaps the best of the bunch was delivered by Elizabeth Booker Houston, who ditched the high road on the final day of the DNC to tell Coulter how she really feels. And she pulls no punches in her direct address to the shriveled ghoul of a pundit. There’s not a phrase in the sizzling clap-back that doesn’t sting even a casual listener, so I can only assume Coulter is burned to a crisp.

The vast majority of Houston’s scathing message to Coulter is too colorful to directly quote here — though I am particularly fond of “don’t nobody give a f*ck about a woman who died 10 years ago and is decomposing,” but honestly every second of Houston’s gorgeous rant are well worth a listen.

@bookersquared

Somebody tag Ann so she can get this smoke #Clapback #DNCEdition

♬ original sound – Elizabeth Booker Houston

The entire 37-second spiel is entirely worth a watch, particularly if you join thousands of commenters in being utterly disgusted by Coulter’s decision to target a teenager, rather than the politicians she actually has beef with.

There’s no excuse for her response, and even less for those who went two steps further and brazenly called a kid in touch with his emotions a “puffy beta male,” but those dingbats learned their lesson, and learned it quick. Any and all disparagement of the heartfelt teen are nowhere to be found, just days after his appearance, as cowardly shrews like Coulter rush to delete their tweets and pretend they never blasted their heartless nature for the world to see.

