‘Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like’: Michelle Obama reacts to Gus Walz’s display of DNC joy and has a message for the haters

At this point, the Democratic National Convention is essentially just the Gus Walz show, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Recommended Videos

The 17-year-old son of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz stole the spotlight during the convention’s final day, capturing the hearts of a nation with his tearful reaction as his father accepted the nomination as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

So moving was the now-viral moment that I’ve actually avoided rewatching it, so I don’t break into a random fit of tears in public (I swear, there’s just something in my eye) . Of course, Republicans and Trump supporters reacted to Gus’ emotions with unsurprising callousness, describing him as “stupid” and “weird”, and prompting deserved backlash given that Gus has a nonverbal learning disability.

There’s an irony to these attacks, given that Melania Trump and Trump’s children were noticeably quiet during the Republican National Convention, but we don’t necessarily look to MAGAs for their understanding of hypocrisy.

I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus.



Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 23, 2024

Thankfully, Gus has perhaps the most powerful figure in his corner, as Michelle Obama has taken to social media to proclaim herself as Gus’ number one superfan. The former First Lady — who also had her own scene-stealing moment at the DNC — wrote in a post on X that she “was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad took the stage last night.”

Obama said she was thankful to Gus for “showing us all what real love looks like”, before offering a pointed message to the likes of Anne Coulter and Mike Crispi, who were among those to attack Walz’s son. “Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability,” Obama wrote, seemingly unable to not be a total inspiration, “instead of making fun or mocking it.”

"Gus Walz showed us that even politics can have a heart! If only we all had a bit of Gus's joy—maybe our debates would be more 'hug-it-out' and less 'slug-it-out.'" — Muni Ramesh (@spartnermuni) August 23, 2024

Obama’s tweet was flooded with fellow Gus supporters, some of whom said they were moved to tears by his prideful display and his role in showing “us that even politics can have a heart.” Those who believe that the hate hurled Gus’ way will now be minimized shouldn’t hold their breath. These are the kinds of people who, earlier this month, zeroed in on another moment of Walz’s familial affection when they dissected his on-stage hug with wife, Gwen, within an inch of their lives.

These are also the kinds of people who tried to make “tampon Tim” happen, simply because the governor committed the heinous deed of… providing hygiene products in girls’ bathrooms.

Anyway, I’m off to watch Gus’ DNC moment for the hundredth time, just to feel something.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy