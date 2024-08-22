A pundit putz with no soul and a MAGA nobody who can’t spell ‘nobodies’ become America’s #1 enemies after making fun of Gus Walz

In yet another striking example of the filth that haunts the corridors of Donald Trump and his cronies’ minds, a few deeply embarrassing MAGA members decided it was appropriate to mock Gus Walz, Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son, for celebrating his father on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Bullying has never been — and will never be — the “glamorous” method of beating one’s opposition, no matter how much Trump and his supporters would like you to think so. But since the Republicans in question have been shameless and relentless in their disgusting remarks, we found some peace in the fact that they were dishing it at people who can not only fight for themselves, but make MAGAs rue the day they tried to take a shot at someone intellectually and morally more advanced than they’ll ever be.

Alas, boundaries and moral values don’t exist for the deluded members of Diaper Don’s clan, as somehow they believe a son taking pride in his father’s accomplishments is cause for attack. Trump delegate Mike Crispi claims it’s “puffy beta male” behavior, and if you have no idea who that is, don’t worry, we don’t either. His lack of notoriety likely explains his eagerness to openly insult Gus, who was unable to hold back proud tears as his father accepted the Vice Presidential nomination on Aug. 21, 2024.

Of course MAGA is making fun of a special needs child showing love for his father. There’s no bottom. pic.twitter.com/LRRS0jVoOR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 22, 2024

Joining Crispi in his disparaging attack against the 17-year-old was conservative firebrand Ann Coulter, who found Gus and his authentic emotions “weird.” What further makes the insensitive comments despicably cruel is the fact that Gus has a nonverbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder — something Crispi, in his desperate hope to increase his meager 30k followers, and Coulter, in her sad attempt at relevance, either failed to learn or refused to acknowledge. If they hoped that their MAGA clan would jump to their defense and add to their dung-brain logic, they were sadly mistaken. Some did, but the overwhelming backlash to their insensitivity was swift, quick, and way too brutal for the duo, who quickly deleted their tweets only to realize that it was too little, too late.

Hi @AnnCoulter. Being moved to tears by pride in someone you love is the coolest and most normal thing there is.



Also, he's 17 years old, you irredeemable monster. I'd tell you to go to hell, but you're already there. pic.twitter.com/D2AvM09SIr — Nick ✨ (@slothropsmap) August 22, 2024

These people are beyond depraved. It’s disgusting. And wholly unrelatable to normal people with family values. They’re shutting on every parent’s dream. I say keep it up – you’ll turn off every parent in America. — Proud Liberal Dude (@Proudlibtweets) August 22, 2024

Just when we thought that the worst MAGAs could do is carry around sterile cups of “JD Vance’s full family” kit, they proved why many of them choose to align with a despicable man like Trump. After all, like attracts like.

.@MikeCrispi you may have deleted it, but the internet is forever. Imagine attacking a CHILD for loving their parent. ‘Weird’ doesn’t scratch the surface of your cult. pic.twitter.com/F1mC1xKB1g — Mich (@PackersXLVGirl) August 22, 2024

I can kind of understand why Coulter would be dumb enough to do this. This is the same racist nut job who told Vivek Ramaswamy that she wouldn’t vote for him because he’s Indian. She clearly only has hatred in her heart, and stopping now would mean admitting that she’s seen the error of her ways and is willing to change ⏤ a phenomenon most Republicans are immune to. But Crispi, who is actually irrelevant (rats have more followers), needs to go lay down already. (Here’s proof that he can’t spell “nobodies.”) If he thinks comments like this are going to win him favor with anyone in the political landscape, perhaps he should pay more attention to what happens when bleach blond buffoons with bad built butch bodies and braindead mothers of a car thieves continue to spew hateful rhetoric without learning from it. This is a big ask for MAGAs, but maybe, just maybe, one day they’ll surprise us.

