‘The wheels are beginning to come off the bus,’ Lauren Boebert tweets from court as her son stands trial for breaking into cars and stealing things

You have to agree, Lauren Boebert and her dear leader, former President Trump, share a common addiction— being Twitter warriors at the most inappropriate times.

You know, like when they should be dealing with minor issues like, oh I don’t know, a family member’s criminal trial or a country in turmoil. Boebert really has her priorities in impeccable order. While her teenage son stands trial for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing wallets, the self-proclaimed “pro-family” conservative chooses to focus her attention on firing off snarky tweets and “owning the libs.” Tyler Boebert, the congresswoman’s 19-year-old son, is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies for criminal possession of ID documents, related to a series of car break-ins and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado.

As the teenager stood before the judge in the Garfield County Courthouse, his mother, who was sitting in the first row of the courtroom declared on X that the “wheels are beginning to come off the bus,” criticizing VP Kamala Harris for her handling of protestors and smearing Tim Walz with accusations of stolen valor.

Between Kamala Harris’ “I’m speaking” moment yesterday and Tim Walz’s stolen valor being exposed, the wheels are beginning to come off the bus.



Trump knows how to win. We’ve got this, MAGA!



Watch that press conference at 2:00pm and see what I mean! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 8, 2024

Her characterization of Harris’ “I’m speaking” moment, in which the vice president assertively responded to protesters interrupting her speech, is a gross misrepresentation of a fairly routine handling of a campaign disruption. As for the accusation of “stolen valor” against Governor Walz, Boebert is parroting baseless claims made by her fellow Republican, VP candidate JD Vance. Walz’s former Guard colleagues acknowledged that while he struggled with the decision to retire before his unit’s potential deployment to Iraq, they did not see his early retirement as an avoidance of duty.

Nope, not stolen valour. MAGA using an old playbook that didn’t work the first time.



Maybe you should focus more on your lousy parenting, Lauren? — Living One Percent (@Living_One_Pcnt) August 8, 2024

What Lauren seems to be forgetting, or is actively neglecting, is the fact that her her own son is literally in the process of being spoken to by the judicial system for actual criminal behavior. Meanwhile, her attack on Walz’s supposed stolen valor seems almost farcical, coming from someone whose family situation could be seen as exemplifying a lack of valor in personal responsibility.

It’s impressive how she has mastered the art of being the worst parent imaginable while simultaneously being the most shameless political hack to ever disgrace the halls of Congress. Many of Boebert’s constituents feel she has become more focused on her own image than on representing the district, with 55% of voters saying she is “more focused on getting attention than getting things done.” Boebert narrowly won reelection in 2022, defeating her Democratic opponent by just 546 votes out of 327,000 cast. This was an embarrassingly close call for a Republican in a conservative district.

And now, as the wheels come off Boebert’s proverbial bus, one can’t help but wonder about the direction in which it’s careening. Either way, it’s clear that Boebert is at the helm steering her ship of fools towards a certain disaster.

