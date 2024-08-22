‘Kamala Harris will defeat Donald Trump’: Pete Buttigieg only needs 8 words to explain why Democrats will be victorious in 2024

At this point, MAGA doesn’t have to look at the poll numbers or at the empty seats at Donald Trump’s rallies to know that their tangerine-tinted sack of gelatinous KFC grease’s chances of winning the election are rapidly dwindling to a rather unsavory zero.

So far, Trump has tried everything a sorry excuse for a human like him can do to attack Kamala Harris — level racist comments at the Democrat candidate, run his misogynistic mouth, toss claims she is copying his epic campaign design, and even dragging her husband and children through the mud. But it has all been in vain.

Now, according to Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation who took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Trump needn’t have run himself into the ground to explain why Harris is going to deliver a sound defeat to him and the Republicans come November.

Kamala Harris will defeat Donald Trump because America is done with the politics of darkness. pic.twitter.com/x6WyDFKAS9 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 22, 2024

Look, at this point, even the MAGAs are divided into two factions — those who were supposed to fill those empty stands at Trump rallies but now know better, and those who are brain-dead zombies proudly flashing plastic cups labeled “JD Vance full family kit” filled with what we fervently pray was a fake semen substitute.

Buttigieg’s sound observation applies to the first half, those who were initially blinded by the manipulation but have since understood the hell that the diaper-clad convicted felon and his couch-loving running mate can and will unleash if given a chance. They, along with other Americans, are fully aware of what they will be choosing if they vote red in November.

“Choosing a guy like JD Vance to be America’s next vice president sends a message, and the message is that they are doubling down on negativity and grievance. Committing to a concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness. Darkness is what they are selling. The thing is, I just don’t believe that America today is in the market for darkness.”

According to Buttigieg, what America needs today and in the future is a political setup that is “empowering, uplifting,” and “even a kind of soulcraft.” He painted his current life as an example, describing that his past, present, and future with his husband Chasten and their 3-year-old twins was possible only because good leaders worked relentlessly to build that world through “idealism and courage, through organizing and persuasion and storytelling, and yes, through politics — the right kind of politics.”

The America that is aware and willing to stamp down on any attempt to regress will reject Trump’s “politics of darkness” and, as Buttigieg underlined, they will turn to leaders who “are out there building bridges” instead of getting mega-focused on “banning books.” Or staging bear cub murders (you know, just covering all the bases).

