Stephen King afraid to hope as Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris of copying soul of his legendary presidential campaign

Stephen King was one of the few celebrities who were rather vocal about President Joe Biden’s inability to run America for a second term. He did get his wish when the current president stepped down as the Democrats’ nominee in the upcoming presidential election. And seems like he is finding it hard to believe that his second wish has been fulfilled as well.

Recommended Videos

It is common knowledge that Donald Trump and his team have not been taking Harris’ meteoric rise in the polls well. Their plan was to beat the drum of Biden’s declining cognitive skills till November till he was red (more Orange?) in the face and continue spiking it with a loud mix of his manipulative lies not-so-covertly hiding his own inability to make sense. But all that went down the drain when Biden flipped the plan and agreed with his competitor — he is old and won’t be able to handle another full term as a president.

After spending weeks complaining about Biden’s decision that left MAGAs’ jaws hanging, Trump is now actively fabricating lies about Harris copying his biggest move in his ongoing campaign to win the election — waving at non-existent crowds while his trusty team edits it to make it seem like he is acknowledging a massive number of supporters dying to see him smile in their direction.

Of course, in a classic example of disgusting and shameless hypocrisy, Trump — who has stopped to the level of aiming racist remarks at Harris — is now claiming (on Truth Social) that the thousands of attendees who arrived to laud Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, on the tarmac in Romulus, MI, on Aug. 7, 2024. The man who exaggerates the steadily dwindling number of people attending his rallies — wherein several videos of the same confirm the truth — is now jumping up and down in his desperation to prove that “nobody was there” at Harris’ Detroit rally.

Trump is not well. pic.twitter.com/8SJjmXr5oo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2024

Well, this is just typical Trump screeching without thinking of backing his lies with at least some flimsy evidence. What he forgets is that Harris-Walz’s rally in Detroit was broadcast live by many channels and there is no denying the giant crowd marking their presence as the duo landed. And if we do agree with his narrative for a hot second, then my kudos to this supposed genius who “AI”-ed the picture as all you need is to zoom in to see that the airplane is visible in perfect angles in the cameras of those taking pictures based on distance and angle.

Seeing how Trump carelessly neglected to take this overwhelming evidence into account, hoping to once again bamboozle his mindless supporters (not that it’s working anymore), Stephen King couldn’t help but express hope in the garb of concern about the GOP’s convicted felon/candidate finally losing what remained of his sanity.

Is this real? If it is, Trump has really lost it. https://t.co/ZmU90UMS1o — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2024

Sadly, we have to inform Mr. King that Trump never really had any functional brain cells to begin with. Honestly, at this point, given the declining quality of his lies and his very public glitching sessions, those willing to believe him are the only ones to be blamed for their stupidity. As long as these hair-brained MAGAs put their weight behind his lame antics, he will, unfortunately, remain relevant enough to continue making noise like an empty can.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy