‘It is okay to be a Republican and vote for Vice President Harris’: While Donald Trump screams about Google rigging elections, GOPs gather to support Kamala Harris

Let’s break down Donald Trump’s responses to the hits that keep raining down on him, shall we? (Metaphorically, of course, because the walking Cheeto Puff hasn’t melted like a wicked witch quite yet).

Recommended Videos

A court order gags him from spewing more nonsense? Donald claims injustice. Questions arise about his slurred speech? He whines that “Joe Biden is old!” Fellow Republicans start deserting him? There’s definitely something wrong with every single one of them. So far, apart from mourning how Kamala Harris has stolen and copied the heart of his campaign, Trump has yet to really comment on the rapidly growing list of GOPs jumping ship to support the current VP. In fact, a recently held “Republicans for Harris” call had 73,000 in attendance ⏤ more than Trump receives at certain rallies, even after he inflates the numbers.

Wow. 73,000 people joined the #RepublicansForHarris call last night.



It is okay to be a Republican and vote for Vice President Harris. @RepsForHarris pic.twitter.com/AfQDP0TtEQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 14, 2024

Trump could be lamenting, “Et tu, fellow miscreants?” And yet he stays silent. Why? MAGAs are dealing with this new information with the same old brain-dead approach as always, clamoring in their desperation that this eyebrow-raising number was made up of Democrats posing as Republicans and/or bots spiking the number. These “enlightening” comments come from brains fried to a crisp under the red hats they proudly don ⏤ individuals who have zero idea about the so-called rights their diaper-clad super-farter is promising to give them.

Woman from TN at Trump rally in NC today: “I think that women’s rights are really important, and Trump is fighting for women’s rights.” pic.twitter.com/oMOfETD8El — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 14, 2024

This loosely explains Trump’s unwavering confidence and why he is seemingly unbothered by Republicans leaving him for his competitor. This poor excuse of a man — that’s degenerating the term, but for the sake of this argument, let’s move forward — is “fighting for women’s rights?” The one who admitted barging into teen models’ changing rooms and just standing there because he could? Is a liable rapist always mocking the woman who refused to be scared by his power? Who cheated on his wife while she was pregnant? Who caused “Roe v. Wade” to be overturned, wants to ban IVF and contraception, and is in favor of national abortion ban? Do I need to go on?

Seeing how his gullible fandom continues supporting him even as he is diligently hacking away at their rights, one can understand why Trump is unconcerned about those leaving him. At this moment and in his mind, he needs to stay as relevant as possible, and so far, he has accomplished this by pointing his stubby fingers at everyone who doesn’t side with him. This time it’s Google.

Screengrab via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Apparently, the poor helpless baby that is Trump is being targeted by the internet giant who is allegedly in cahoots with Harris. While the GOP nominee provides no context and evidence as usual, he is most likely alluding to the recent discovery that the Harris Campaign has been editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads of articles from different sites (Guardian, NPR, AP, etc). This is a practice that has been marked unethical by many — Facebook banned it a few years ago — even if the editorialized headline matches the original headline and the content of the article as well as carries the necessary disclaimers, like the fact that they are sponsored.

It’s true that this method has been used in the past to spread misinformation and fake news. The Harris campaign will be answering the questions this has raised even if election campaigns have employed it in the past (and even though the reporter who penned the scoop has claimed Harris is “doing nothing wrong”). But Trump — who spreads lies, manipulates others without batting an eye, and indulges in bullying as easily as one breathes in oxygen — is not even qualified to be the last person who gets to question anyone’s ethical boundaries.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy