‘You might want to sit this one out’: Donald Trump Jr. imparts wisdom on how to treat your spouse, gets reminded Daddy Trump owns this course

Donald Trump Jr., already has one failed marriage under his belt and allegedly cheated on his wife, but still has the nerve to criticize how other people treat their spouses. Apparently, in between his busy schedule of killing innocent animals for sport and live-tweeting his dad’s unhinged rallies, Junior found the time to become a bona fide relationship guru.

In a pathetic attempt to score political points, Trump Jr. took a swipe at Tim Walz, the Democrat VP nominee, for giving his wife a hug and respectful handshake in public, calling it “weird.”

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Twitter users quickly reminded Trump Jr. that when it comes to marital weirdness, his father is in a league of his own. One user shared a clip of Melania Trump giving a speech, only to be abruptly pushed away by Donald Trump, who then tells her, “You go sit down.” Talk about a supportive husband!

Who’s this? .. and then he pushes her away. pic.twitter.com/PXgtfnDHkL — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 11, 2024

Another user posted videos of Melania visibly recoiling from Trump’s attempts to hold her hand, while yet another shared footage of Melania’s smile quickly turning into a grimace as soon as she turned away from the camera.

Totally normal for a wife to hold a husband's hand. https://t.co/sHvNF7dtyK pic.twitter.com/cJs8nvdHA7 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) August 11, 2024

Experts predict that Melania is already counting down the seconds until she can have a “long-distance relationship” with the White House, should the unthinkable happen and her husband gets re-elected. Can you blame her? After all, who wouldn’t want to distance themselves from a man who’s been accused of rape by his ex-wife Ivana back in the 1980s? (An allegation she later walked back, likely to secure a favorable divorce settlement, because that’s just how the Trumps roll.) Let’s not forget, Trump’s second wife, Marla, divorced him after just six years, citing “cruel and inhumane treatment.”

It’s truly remarkable that Donald Trump Jr. dares to criticize anyone’s marital interactions when his own family’s history is a case study of dysfunction. Perhaps he should take a step back and reflect on his own failed marriage. Or, better yet, he could ask his dear old dad for some tips on how to make a marriage last—like allegedly cheating on your pregnant wife with an adult film star and then paying hush money to cover it up. But alas, introspection and learning from past mistakes have never been strong suits for the Trump clan. They much prefer to wallow in their own hypocrisy, hurling judgments from the confines of their gaudy, gold-plated echo chambers.

What do you or your dad know about greeting wives? You might want to sit this one out – weirdos. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 11, 2024

It’s time for the Trumps to put down the smartphones, stop tweeting out their asinine hot takes, and actually work on being decent human beings for once. But who are we kidding? The day a Trump admits fault or shows an ounce of self-awareness is the day pigs fly and hell freezes over.

