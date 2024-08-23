Why do people hate Ann Coulter?

There are some people on this planet who are nearly impossible to like, and Ann Coulter easily secures a position near the top of the list.

She falls a fair bit short of heartless egomaniac Donald Trump or grating goblin Marjorie Taylor Greene, but there’s something about Coulter that makes her far too easy to dislike. Maybe its her puckered, petulant appearance, or her sly ability to snatch up fringe controversy and make it her own. Perhaps its her cruel politics or clear bigotry. Whatever the culprit, one thing is abundantly clear: Ann Coulter is the heartless harpy America loves to hate.

Why does everyone hate Ann Coulter so much?

Any ways, here’s a video of Comedy Central’s roast of Rob Lowe that turned into the roast of Ann Coulter pic.twitter.com/7AkRuNNKKH — bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) August 22, 2024

Oh Ann, it must be hard to be so disliked by so many people. Of course, all that hatred is very much Coulter’s own doing, and in fact something she welcomes.

The shriveled husk of a woman makes stirring the pot her bread and butter, and she’s gotten quite good at it over the years. All the hate that flows through her has shriveled the 62-year-old into a twisted villain of Palpatine proportions, and it was all calculated by the warped mind of the despised pundit herself.

That’s the core of the widespread distaste most people have for Coulter. She’s not relevant, she’s never made any major changes with her inane ramblings, and yet she won’t. Stop. Talking. She’s made a career out of being controversial and stirring up bad press, and the inhumanity of her approach to relevance leaves a bad taste in nearly everyone’s mouth.

Over the years, Coulter has clung to her platform via a variety of schemes, but her favorite is through endless book releases. Over the years, the pundit has written a full 13 books, all of which lean on bombastic language and that classic Coulter polemical style to stir up yet more political division. She’s also made frequent appearances on so-called news programs, and she just loves to hear herself talk on endless speaking tours across the county.

More than anything, its the utterly heartless hills Coulter repeatedly chooses to die on that’s made her so many enemies. Antisemitism is a favorite of hers — she’s been criticized for her comments on Jewish people several times over — as is general bigotry. She’s used offensive language to describe Barack Obama, to criticize 9/11 widows — classy, Coulter — and to disparage everyone from Muslims and Mexicans to the teenage kids of political candidates. This has all worked to establish a reputation for Coulter as an utterly irredeemable monster — a label she handcrafted all by herself.

