Does Harry Styles write his own music, or did he have help on ‘Harry’s House?’

The UK-born singer and songwriter, Harry Styles, has solidified his position as one of the most popular celebrities in the world. He garnered recognition and fame as a member of the cult-hit British boyband, One Direction. The band has had a huge fan following, sold millions of records worldwide, and earned every individual singer enormous popularity.

One of the band members was Harry Styles who over the years has achieved phenomenal success in his solo music career. Today, Styles has a swelling fan base and several famous songs climbing up the Billboard charts undoubtedly making him the most famous music artist of all time.

His song ‘As It Was’ broke all records, leaving behind powerful creative voices in the musical world like Elton John and Mark Ronson. Today, it is touted as “the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours” as per the Guinness Book of World Records. With great fame comes loads of challenges and Styles is not an exception to this rule. Recently, there have been quite a lot of questions raised about whether the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer writes his own songs.

Styles on various occasions mentioned that in addition to being a great singer, he is also a songwriter who has written the lyrics of almost all his popular songs. During his time in One Direction, Style is believed to have written 20 songs for the band.

Currently, he has claimed to have composed the song lyrics of his hit albums such as Fine Line and Harry Styles. He has also claimed to have composed lyrics for other pop sensations such as Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, and Michael Buble, to name a few.

Photo via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

In April 2022, he was discredited by Noel Gallagher, who very explicitly contested the popular belief about the former The X Factor contestant writing his songs. In an interview with the Daily Star, he said:

“The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever. Anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music. You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

There have been rising speculations about Styles’ contribution to his recent album Harry’s House in terms of writing the song lyrics. The album has been lauded as a quintessential Harry Style album and was an instant hit following its release. However, the composition and songwriting for this album were a collective effort and the credit does not solely go to Styles.

Styles along with Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson wrote the lyrics for five out of 13 tracks of the album. Other co-writers such as Mitch Rowland can be credited for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and “Keep Driving.” Others like Amy Allen and Sammy Witte co-wrote “Matilda” and “Cinema,” respectively.

Nevertheless, the singer’s fame and talent continue to rise and the fans are looking forward to more masterpieces by Styles.