Harry Styles fans are gushing over this One Direction member’s congratulatory Grammys post

This year’s Grammys ceremony was a lot for Harry Styles. From being blasted online due to his choice of outfit to taking home his second-ever Grammy Award, there’s no doubt that it was a night to remember for the singer. One that was only made better by the reaction of his former bandmate, Liam Payne.

Following Styles’ win for Best Pop Vocal Album with Harry’s House, Payne uploaded to his Instagram account a gorgeous photo of his friend as he accepted the award, sharing a few heartfelt words of congratulations. In it, Payne describes the moment as “deserved,” bringing to attention Styles’ efforts and dedication to writing his music.

These two have toured the world together for years as part of One Direction, but despite following different career paths, it looks like the bond between Payne and Styles remains alive. It’s no surprise, then, that fans of the former boy band became emotional over the above (as they tend to do whenever two One Direction members interact in any capacity). The remaining Directioners then took to social media to express their joy.

liam congratulated harry i’m gonna throw UP pic.twitter.com/vsovUxB4di — bree ◟̽◞̽ 🪐 (@otbsapphics) February 6, 2023

The Strip That Down singer wasn’t the only one showing some love for his former bandmate, however. Niall Horan also congratulated Styles on his Grammy win, but in a more subdued fashion, posting a simple picture of the ceremony to his Instagram Stories, claiming to be “very proud” of Styles. This, of course, only brought about more tears from fans of the singers.

LIAM AND NIALL CONGRATULATED HARRY- GUYS OMG!!!! — louis is jayla’s home💙💚(SAW MP) (@twoghostsry) February 6, 2023

Liam and Niall supporting Harry 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/ovyj1Fuf4S — M° ◟̽◞̽ ✨has faith in the future✨ (@tomliBoo28) February 6, 2023

No matter how much time passes, it’s clear that One Direction fans have not yet detached themselves from the band and its members. While the group may never come together again, at least fans can find comfort in knowing the singers are still in each other’s corner.