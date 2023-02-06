Harry Styles get mercilessly ripped apart for ‘adult diaper’ Grammys look

Poor Harry Styles. Multitalented and undoubtedly a massive pop star who has already survived the rigid life of boyband stardom and come out the other end. Unfortunately, while he’s transformed his image in the public eye, his outfits stick out like a sore thumb. The 2023 Grammys were no different, as he’s been slammed for his look.

Almost the very second Styles took to the red carpet, he saw mockery for his frankly bad look. For a prestigious awards show, he showed up in strange rainbow-colored overalls without any undershirt. While this look is great for Mia Goth in X, Styles isn’t stuck in the middle of Texas shooting an adult film.

Quickly, the internet piled onto the former One Direction member. Absolutely dragged across the coal, the overwhelming reaction is negative. Some of the most critical remarked on its adult diaper vibe, as well as lack of class for industry awards.

it’s giving adult diaper pic.twitter.com/6PmDI9vNUX — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) February 6, 2023

The most exaggerated criticism dubbed it the “worst fit on Earth”, which seems to forget some of the truly horrendous ones from within the last year. Who could forget when Maggie Gyllenhaal showed up as a Roblox character at the 2022 Oscars? Because this is giving similar vibes.

worst fit on earth https://t.co/fTBhZqWHj6 — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) February 6, 2023

The clown comparisons have also been very popular. Channeling a strongman from the 1900s but with considerably more color, he’s at least trying something very different from those around him.

Fair play to Styles, he’s up for six nominations. Should he win, he’ll be forever associated with one of the most interesting looks ever to grace an awards season. There is almost nobody quite like Harry Styles, for a reason.