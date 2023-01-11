Does J.K. Rowling make money from ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’

Over the years, the highly acknowledged and successful author J.K Rowling has managed to acquire two contrasting popular opinions about herself. As an author of the enormously popular Harry Potter franchise, she created the nostalgic wizarding world, which became the source of childhood joy, touching millions of hearts in the process.

This reputation was immediately besmirched after she received backlash for her bigoted comments against the transgender community, thereby earning the disapproval of LGBTQ+ groups, as well as her millions of fans. Recently, the label ‘transphobe’ has replaced her former accomplishment as a famed author.

Amidst the ensuing controversies and criticism surrounding Rowling’s remarks, she is still attached to the self-curated fantastical realm, as the author is believed to earn a substantial portion of her income from the franchise. And the upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy isn’t an exception to this rule. So, let’s examine if Rowling is expected to make a profit out of the game.

Will J.K. Rowling make money from Hogwarts Legacy?

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

There’s some good news for Harry Potter fans who have still held on to their childhood love for the immersive world of Hogwarts, with all its misadventures and magic despite the ruined reputation of its original creator.

With that said, fans will be treated to the most anticipated game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, which will be released on Feb. 10. The game is set to show the adventurous thrills of various new characters. Since it is set in the 1800s, it is unlikely that the familiar faces from the Harry Potter books or movies will make an appearance in the game.

Unlike her previous contributions, it is confirmed that Rowling hasn’t been involved in the upcoming game in any manner. This has led many to wonder if she would be profiting off the game, and that answer is yes. Since Rowling owns the Intellectual Property of every idea associated with the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy’s connection with the same would enable her to receive royalties from it.

Her exact estimated income from the game is unknown, but given her million-dollar earnings every year, it can be stated with certainty her income from the game would maintain a similar trend. However, despite acquiring the status of an anticipated game, there’s been minimum buzz about its arrival, the key reason being Rowling’s hateful comments in the past which attracted unanimous disappointment toward the author.

Image via Warner Bros.

Expectantly, transgender people and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community have been vocal about boycotting Hogwarts Legacy as a sign of protest against Rowling’s past controversial remarks. As it turns out, this isn’t the only reason for the fans’ reluctance to look forward to the game.

As it turns out, Hogwarts Legacy’s lead designer is Troy Leavitt who is known for creating far-right YouTube content and expressing misogynistic views in the past. He also lent his support to filmmaker John Lasseter against whom sexual allegations were made in 2017. It seems clear that plenty of controversies surrounding the individuals behind the production of the Hogwarts Legacy are understandably decreasing the degree of its popular acceptance.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.