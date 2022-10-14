J.K. Rowling says she doesn’t care about losing fans because she’s obscenely rich

It’s happened again.

J.K. Rowling has tweeted something that makes you scratch your head in bewilderment and ponder whether or not Rowling herself is victim of a spell cast on her.

The billionaire author of the Harry Potter series has made more news in recent years for her views on the transgender community than anything else. She reminds us that she speaks up for women yet does so while speaking out against others. Rowling’s approach has been insensitive at best and even forced the founders of the real-life sport of Quidditch (no, they don’t really fly on brooms) to change their name to Quadball.

Her most recent tweet is certainly divisive as some have come to her defense while others express lost respect for her.

It all started when twitter user @itsnoodleszn_ responded to Rowling’s quote tweet that attempted to call out musician and activist Billy Bragg as a misogynist.

how do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books — 🧡🏳️‍⚧️ oliviasnoodles 💫🍁 (@itsnoodleszn_) October 13, 2022

Rowling then decided to reply to the “How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books” response.

Apparently out of respect for not wanting to call out the user, Rowling screenshot that tweet, cut out the username, posted it as photo on her tweet and replied to it by writing, “I read my recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.”

I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/s4gl9rlqxl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 13, 2022

At the time of publishing this article, her tweet has over 142k likes but her responses are filled with both favorable and not so favorable opinions. Clearly, she thought she was giving a proper burn, and her likes will convince her of that.

Rowling is proud to be rich, it seems. Perhaps a congratulations is in order.

For your viewing pleasure, here is a variety of different responses to Rowling’s tweet:

My late husband adored your writing. He would loathe what you’ve become. Cling to your royalties. “On those cold winter nights you can snuggle up to your cash register, it’s a little lumpy but it rings,” As Dolly Levi once said. — Uncensored. Unfiltered. Unhinged. (@reallykarel) October 13, 2022

That reveals so much about you…that you might not be comfortable with, if you were aware. — Pollik (@Pollik) October 13, 2022

Her reputation is as stellar as it’s ever been. There isn’t a single person I know in real life, that doesn’t respond with admiration upon hearing her name. — Ege (@allegroinquieto) October 13, 2022

Brilliant 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 keep on fighting JK — Benonwine (@benonwine) October 13, 2022

I’m truly sorry for you. Your idea of success is very sad. — Alexandra Billings (@IamABillings) October 13, 2022

They hate you because they can’t cancel you. Continue doing what you do, many are grateful for your voice in all of this! — Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) October 13, 2022