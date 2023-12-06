Does Jeremy Allen White have siblings? The ‘Iron Claw’ star’s family tree, explained

Jeremy Allen White’s latest film role sees him starring alongside Zac Effron. The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers and their professional wrestling career in the 1980s. But does White have any siblings in real life? What does his family tree look like exactly?

Who are Jeremy Allen White’s parents?

Born on the 17th of February 1991, White is the son of Richard White and Eloise Zeigler, both of whom have been involved in the acting industry. Richard White has had numerous acting and voice acting roles over the course of his career, with his most notable role being the voice of Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. Outside of his mainstream work, he mostly sticks to theater performances on and off Broadway. He has played the lead roles in plays like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and A Christmas Carol.

Eloise was an aspiring actor but decided to pursue a career in education after her son was born. Not too much is known about The Bear star’s mother, but she is frequently seen at red carpet events or even just photographed having a coffee with her son in Los Angeles.

Does Jeremy Allen White have any siblings?

Whilst he doesn’t have five burly brothers like his character in The Iron Claw, he does have a little sister, Annabelle. Not a great deal is known about Annabelle, although according to Wealthypeeps.com she completed her studies in television, radio and film back in 2018, although there hasn’t been much more information on her since.

What else do we know about Jeremy’s family tree?

Unfortunately, we don’t know a great deal, it seems White has made the wise decision to keep his family life private for the most part. We do know that he got married in 2019 to actor Addison Timlin. The pair had been dating for several years before their engagement and have two daughters together.

However, the couple’s marriage did not last long; in May 2023 Timlin filed for divorce. Neither side have said too much on the matter, although there has been speculation over who White is dating now.